Daily Quiz- 438

1. During American Revolution, Sons of Liberty were:

A. British troops

B. Colonial resistance group

C. Merchants

D. Farmers

2. Lexington and Concord marked:

A. End of war

B. Beginning of war

C. Treaty signing

D. Peace talks

3. Coercive Acts are also called:

A. Reform Acts

B. Intolerable Acts

C. Trade Acts

D. Revenue Acts

4. Which ideology influenced revolution?

A. Fascism

B. Enlightenment

C. Communism

D. Mercantilism

5. Benjamin Franklin’s role during American Revolution:

A. General

B. Diplomat

C. King

D. Judge

Answers:

1: B

2: B

3: B

4: B

5: B