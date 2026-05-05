Daily Quiz- 446

Which of the following best describes Gandhi's concept of Satyagraha?

(a)Armed resistance to colonial authority

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(b)Passive non-cooperation with state laws

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(c)Active moral force grounded in truth and nonviolence

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(d)A doctrine of civil disobedience adopted from Thoreau

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Gandhi's doctrine of Trusteeshipproposes that wealthy individuals should:

(a)Donate all wealth to the state

(b)Hold surplus wealth as stewards for community benefit

(c)Reinvest wealth exclusively in rural industries

(d)Follow socialist principles of wealth redistribution

Which economist's idea of "small is beautiful" drew direct intellectual inspiration from Gandhian economic thought?

(a)John Maynard Keynes

(b)Amartya Sen

(c)E.F. Schumacher

(d)Milton Friedman

In Gandhian philosophy, Swarajprimarily refers to:

(a)Military sovereignty of the Indian state

(b)Only political independence from Britain

(c)Self-rule encompassing inner moral freedom and community autonomy

(d)Centralised governance by elected representatives

Which of the following statements about Gandhi's Ahimsais most accurate?

(a)It required absolute avoidance of all confrontation

(b)It was limited to interpersonal relations, not political action

(c)It was a courageous affirmative ethic, not mere passivity

(d)It permitted violence in self-defence under extreme conditions

Answers with explanation

Q 1 Correct Answer: (c)

Satyagraha is not passive resistance (which implies inaction) nor simple civil disobedience borrowed from Thoreau. Gandhi coined the term specifically to mean "truth-force" — an active, disciplined moral engagement that seeks to convert the opponent through self-suffering rather than coerce them through violence. It is simultaneously a political tactic and an epistemological claim: that truth has inherent power over untruth.

Q 2 Correct Answer: (b)

Trusteeship does not advocate state confiscation (socialism) or mandatory rural reinvestment. It is a moral doctrine: those who accumulate surplus wealth beyond personal need should regard themselves as trustees holding that surplus on behalf of society. It avoids coercive redistribution while placing ethical responsibility on the wealthy. This distinguishes it clearly from both Marxist and Nehruvian socialist approaches.

Q 3 Correct Answer: (c)

E.F. Schumacher's landmark 1973 work Small Is Beautiful: Economics as if People Mattered explicitly acknowledged Gandhi's influence. Schumacher advocated intermediate technology, human-scale enterprise, and ecological sensitivity — all central to the Gandhian economic vision. Amartya Sen, while influenced by Gandhi on welfare, is associated with the capabilities approach, not this specific doctrine.

Q 4 Correct Answer: (c)

Gandhi's Hind Swaraj (1909) makes clear that Swaraj is not merely political independence from colonial rule — that would be replacing white rulers with brown ones, which Gandhi explicitly rejected. True Swaraj involves moral self-discipline, resistance to manufactured wants, and decentralised community self-governance. It is simultaneously a personal, political, and civilisational concept.

Q 5 Correct Answer: (c)

Gandhi insisted that nonviolence required far greater courage than violence. Ahimsa meant the willingness to face suffering, imprisonment, and even death without retaliating — an affirmative, bold ethical commitment. Option (a) is wrong because Gandhi actively confronted unjust laws. Option (d) is incorrect as Gandhi consistently rejected the permissibility of violence even in self-defence, arguing that means determine ends.