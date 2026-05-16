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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 456

Daily Quiz- 456

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:52 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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1. Which of the following regions is most affected by wind erosion and desertification in India?

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A. Western Rajasthan

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B. Western Ghats

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C. Sundarbans

D. Kashmir Valley

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2. Waterlogging and salinity in Punjab and Haryana are mainly associated with:

A. Deforestation

B. Excessive canal irrigation

C. Volcanic activity

D. Mining

3. Which soil type is commonly associated with cracking during dry seasons and erosion vulnerability in plateau regions?

A. Laterite soil

B. Alluvial soil

C. Black cotton soil

D. Desert soil

4. Shifting cultivation (jhum) is primarily practised in:

A. Rajasthan

B. Punjab

C. Northeastern India

D. Gujarat

5. Which of the following government initiatives specifically focuses on combating desertification?

A. Smart Cities Mission

B. National Action Programme to Combat Desertification

C. PM Gati Shakti

D. National Rural Livelihood Mission

Answers with explanations

1. Answer: A. Western Rajasthan

Western Rajasthan lies in the Thar Desert region where low rainfall, high temperatures and sparse vegetation promote wind erosion and desertification.

2. Answer: B. Excessive canal irrigation

Over-irrigation and poor drainage lead to waterlogging and salinity, especially in intensively farmed regions like Punjab and Haryana.

3. Answer: C. Black cotton soil

Black cotton soils develop deep cracks during dry periods, making them vulnerable to erosion when vegetation cover is reduced.

4. Answer: C. Northeastern India

Shifting cultivation or jhum is traditionally practised in northeastern states where forest clearance on hill slopes often accelerates soil erosion.

5. Answer: B. National Action Programme to Combat Desertification

This programme aligns with UNCCD objectives and focuses on sustainable land management and restoration of degraded lands.

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