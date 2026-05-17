Daily Quiz- 457

- Which type of coastline is generally most suitable for natural harbour development?A. Straight coastlineAdvertisementAdvertisement
B. Deltaic coastlineAdvertisement
C. Indented coastline
D. Sandy coastline
- The port of Mumbai developed mainly because of:A. Presence of coral reefsAdvertisement
B. Natural deep harbour
C. Deltaic deposition
D. Glacier activity
- Which of the following is a major problem associated with deltaic ports?A. Lack of freshwater
B. Siltation
C. Volcanic eruptions
D. Glacier melting
- India’s eastern coast is more vulnerable to cyclones primarily because it faces the:A. Arabian Sea
B. Mediterranean Sea
C. Bay of Bengal
D. Red Sea
- Which programme aims to modernise India’s port infrastructure and coastal connectivity?A. Bharatmala Programme
B Smart Cities Mission
C. Sagarmala Programme
D. UDAN Scheme
Answers with explanations
- Answer: C. Indented coastline
Indented coastlines contain bays and inlets that provide natural shelter for ships, making them ideal for harbour development.
- Answer: B. Natural deep harbour
Mumbai possesses a natural deep harbour formed by a submerged coastline, which facilitated maritime trade and port development.
- Answer: B. Siltation
Deltaic ports experience heavy deposition of sediments brought by rivers, reducing navigability and requiring constant dredging.
- Answer: C. Bay of Bengal
The Bay of Bengal is highly prone to cyclonic storms, making India’s eastern coast particularly vulnerable.
- Answer: C. Sagarmala Programme
The Sagarmala Programme focuses on port-led development, coastal infrastructure and maritime connectivity in India.