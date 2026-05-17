Daily Quiz- 457

Which type of coastline is generally most suitable for natural harbour development? Advertisement A. Straight coastline Advertisement B. Deltaic coastline Advertisement C. Indented coastline D. Sandy coastline

The port of Mumbai developed mainly because of: Advertisement A. Presence of coral reefs B. Natural deep harbour C. Deltaic deposition D. Glacier activity

Which of the following is a major problem associated with deltaic ports? A. Lack of freshwater B. Siltation C. Volcanic eruptions D. Glacier melting

India’s eastern coast is more vulnerable to cyclones primarily because it faces the: A. Arabian Sea B. Mediterranean Sea C. Bay of Bengal D. Red Sea

Which programme aims to modernise India’s port infrastructure and coastal connectivity? A. Bharatmala Programme B Smart Cities Mission C. Sagarmala Programme D. UDAN Scheme

Answers with explanations

Answer: C. Indented coastline

Indented coastlines contain bays and inlets that provide natural shelter for ships, making them ideal for harbour development.

Answer: B. Natural deep harbour

Mumbai possesses a natural deep harbour formed by a submerged coastline, which facilitated maritime trade and port development.

Answer: B. Siltation

Deltaic ports experience heavy deposition of sediments brought by rivers, reducing navigability and requiring constant dredging.

Answer: C. Bay of Bengal

The Bay of Bengal is highly prone to cyclonic storms, making India’s eastern coast particularly vulnerable.

Answer: C. Sagarmala Programme

The Sagarmala Programme focuses on port-led development, coastal infrastructure and maritime connectivity in India.