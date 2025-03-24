Daily Quiz- 46

Which of the following were written by the Acharya Nagarjuna?
(a) Pragna Paramitha
(b) Suhrullekhana
(c) Buddha Charita
(d) Both a and b
Consider the following statements and mark the option which is correct.
(i) Pashupati Seal has been found from Lothal
(ii) Harappan bricks were made in ratio of 1:2:4.
(iii) For small measurement binary system and for big measurement decimal system were used in Harappa.
(iv) Persian Gulf seals have been found in Lothal
(a) i, ii & iii (b) ii & iv
(c) ii, iii & iv (d) all of the above
3. The term ‘nishka’ which meant an ornament in the Vedic period was used in later times to denote a/an...
(a) Weapon (b) Agricultural implement
(c) Script (d) Coin
4. Which of the following rulers was adorned with the title of 'Maharajadhiraja"?
(a) Chandragupta Maurya (b) Kanishka
(c) Chandragupta I (d) Ashoka
5. In Pali texts, who among the following is referred to as Nigantha Nataputta?
(a) Gautam Buddha (b) Mahavira
(c) Parshvanatha (d) Rishabha
Answer Quiz 45 (March 23)
- Asura; 2. Paintings; 3. Mahmud of Ghazni and Anandapala; 4. Taxila; 5. Huns
