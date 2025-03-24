DT
Daily Quiz- 46

Daily Quiz- 46

Check your knowledge of Ancient India
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:22 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  1. Which of the following were written by the Acharya Nagarjuna?

(a) Pragna Paramitha

(b) Suhrullekhana

(c) Buddha Charita

(d) Both a and b

  1.  Consider the following statements and mark the option which is correct.

(i) Pashupati Seal has been found from Lothal

(ii) Harappan bricks were made in ratio of 1:2:4.

 (iii) For small measurement binary system and for big measurement decimal system were used in Harappa.

(iv) Persian Gulf seals have been found in Lothal

(a) i, ii & iii                              (b) ii & iv

(c) ii, iii & iv                            (d) all of the above

3. The term ‘nishka’ which meant an ornament in the Vedic period was used in later times to denote a/an...

(a) Weapon                  (b) Agricultural implement

(c) Script                     (d) Coin

4. Which of the following rulers was adorned with the title of 'Maharajadhiraja"?

(a) Chandragupta Maurya       (b) Kanishka

(c) Chandragupta I      (d) Ashoka

 5. In Pali texts, who among the following is referred to as Nigantha Nataputta?

(a) Gautam Buddha                (b) Mahavira

(c) Parshvanatha                      (d) Rishabha

Answer Quiz 45 (March 23)

  1. Asura; 2. Paintings; 3. Mahmud of Ghazni and Anandapala; 4. Taxila; 5. Huns
