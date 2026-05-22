Daily Quiz-462

1. Which among the following is considered the earliest historical chronicle in Sanskrit?

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A. Arthashastra

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B. Rajatarangini

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C. Harshacharita

D. Ain-i-Akbari

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2. The Allahabad Pillar Inscription is associated with which ruler?

A. Ashoka

B. Harsha

C. Samudragupta

D. Chandragupta Maurya

3. Which foreign traveller authored Kitab-ul-Hind?

A. Megasthenes

B. Al-Biruni

C. Ibn Battuta

D. Xuanzang

4. Punch-marked coins are primarily associated with which period?

A. Gupta Age

B. Delhi Sultanate

C. Mahajanapada Period

D. Mughal Period

5. Sangam literature is primarily associated with which region of India?

A. Bengal

B. Kashmir

C. Punjab

D. Tamilakam

Answers with explanations

1. Answer: B. Rajatarangini Written by Kalhana, Rajatarangini is regarded as the earliest systematic historical chronicle in Sanskrit.

2. Answer: C. Samudragupta The Allahabad Pillar Inscription, composed by Harisena, describes Samudragupta’s conquests and achievements.

3. Answer: B. Al-Biruni Al-Biruni’s Kitab-ul-Hind provides a scholarly analysis of Indian society, religion and sciences.

4. Answer: C. Mahajanapada Period Punch-marked coins emerged during the Mahajanapada period and represent one of the earliest monetary systems in India.

5. Answer: D. Tamilakam Sangam literature belongs to ancient Tamilakam and offers valuable insights into early South Indian society and polity.