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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 464

Daily Quiz- 464

Test your GK

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:24 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Q. 1. Which of the following is a characteristic feature of the Mesolithic Age?

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1. Use of polished stone tools

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2. Use of microliths

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3. Beginning of agriculture

4. Use of iron tools

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A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 4 only

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Q2. Bhimbetka Rock Shelters are famous for:

A. Ashokan inscriptions

B. Harappan seals

C. Rock paintings

D. Megalithic burials

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Q3. Which of the following sites is associated with the Neolithic Age?

A. Hunsgi

B. Burzahom

C. Langhnaj

D. Attirampakkam

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Q4. The earliest evidence of agriculture in the Indian subcontinent is found at:

A. Mehrgarh

B. Hallur

C. Bagor

D. Chirand

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Q5. Microliths are associated with:

A. Palaeolithic Age

B. Mesolithic Age

C. Neolithic Age

D. Chalcolithic Age

________________________________________

Answers 

1 C Mesolithic culture is identified by microliths and early agriculture.

2 C Bhimbetka is famous for prehistoric cave paintings.

3 B Burzahom is a major Neolithic site in Kashmir.

4 A Mehrgarh provides earliest evidence of farming in South Asia.

5 B Microliths are the defining tools of the Mesolithic Age.

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