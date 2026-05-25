Daily Quiz- 464

Q. 1. Which of the following is a characteristic feature of the Mesolithic Age?
1. Use of polished stone tools
2. Use of microliths
3. Beginning of agriculture
4. Use of iron tools
A. 1 and 2 only
B. 2 only
C. 2 and 3 only
D. 1, 2 and 4 only
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Q2. Bhimbetka Rock Shelters are famous for:
A. Ashokan inscriptions
B. Harappan seals
C. Rock paintings
D. Megalithic burials
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Q3. Which of the following sites is associated with the Neolithic Age?
A. Hunsgi
B. Burzahom
C. Langhnaj
D. Attirampakkam
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Q4. The earliest evidence of agriculture in the Indian subcontinent is found at:
A. Mehrgarh
B. Hallur
C. Bagor
D. Chirand
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Q5. Microliths are associated with:
A. Palaeolithic Age
B. Mesolithic Age
C. Neolithic Age
D. Chalcolithic Age
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Answers
1 C Mesolithic culture is identified by microliths and early agriculture.
2 C Bhimbetka is famous for prehistoric cave paintings.
3 B Burzahom is a major Neolithic site in Kashmir.
4 A Mehrgarh provides earliest evidence of farming in South Asia.
5 B Microliths are the defining tools of the Mesolithic Age.