Daily Quiz- 469

Q 1.Who among the following is regarded as the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism?
A. Parshvanatha
B. Rishabhanatha
C. Mahavira
D. Ajitanatha
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Q 2.The doctrine of Anekantavada refers to:
A. Theory of karma
B. Theory of many-sided reality
C. Non-violence
D. Renunciation
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Q 3.Which language was primarily used for early Jain teachings?
A. Sanskrit
B. Pali
C. Ardhamagadhi Prakrit
D. Persian
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Q 4.The colossal statue of Gomateshwara is located at:
A. Mount Abu
B. Ranakpur
C. Shravanabelagola
D. Palitana
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Q 5.Which of the following is NOT one of the Five Great Vows of Jainism?
A. Ahimsa
B. Aparigraha
C. Yajna
D. Satya
Answers with explanations
1. Answer: C. Mahavira
Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara and the historical founder-reorganizer of Jainism.
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2. Answer: B. Theory of many-sided reality
Anekantavada teaches that truth has multiple perspectives and cannot be fully understood from a single viewpoint.
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3. Answer: C. Ardhamagadhi Prakrit
Early Jain teachings were propagated in Ardhamagadhi Prakrit to reach common people.
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4. Answer: C. Shravanabelagola
The famous Bahubali statue is located at Shravanabelagola in Karnataka.
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5. Answer: C. Yajna
Yajna or sacrifice is associated with Vedic rituals, not Jain ethics.