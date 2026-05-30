Daily Quiz- 469

Q 1.Who among the following is regarded as the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism?

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A. Parshvanatha

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B. Rishabhanatha

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C. Mahavira

D. Ajitanatha

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Q 2.The doctrine of Anekantavada refers to:

A. Theory of karma

B. Theory of many-sided reality

C. Non-violence

D. Renunciation

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Q 3.Which language was primarily used for early Jain teachings?

A. Sanskrit

B. Pali

C. Ardhamagadhi Prakrit

D. Persian

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Q 4.The colossal statue of Gomateshwara is located at:

A. Mount Abu

B. Ranakpur

C. Shravanabelagola

D. Palitana

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Q 5.Which of the following is NOT one of the Five Great Vows of Jainism?

A. Ahimsa

B. Aparigraha

C. Yajna

D. Satya

Answers with explanations

1. Answer: C. Mahavira

Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara and the historical founder-reorganizer of Jainism.

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2. Answer: B. Theory of many-sided reality

Anekantavada teaches that truth has multiple perspectives and cannot be fully understood from a single viewpoint.

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3. Answer: C. Ardhamagadhi Prakrit

Early Jain teachings were propagated in Ardhamagadhi Prakrit to reach common people.

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4. Answer: C. Shravanabelagola

The famous Bahubali statue is located at Shravanabelagola in Karnataka.

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5. Answer: C. Yajna

Yajna or sacrifice is associated with Vedic rituals, not Jain ethics.