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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 476

Daily Quiz- 476

GK Bank

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Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Q 1. The Paris Agreement aims to:

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A. Eliminate fossil fuels immediately

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B. Limit global warming and strengthen climate action

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C. Ban industrialization

D. Create a world environmental court

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Q 2. Which among the following is NOT a greenhouse gas?

A. Methane

B. Nitrous Oxide

C. Carbon Dioxide

D. Helium

Q 3. The International Solar Alliance was launched by:

A. India and Germany

B. India and USA

C. India and France

D. India and Japan

Q 4. National Green Tribunal was established for:

A. Election disputes

B. Environmental justice

C. Tax appeals

D. Labour disputes

Q 5. The concept of Sustainable Development was popularised by:

A. Montreal Protocol

B. Brundtland Report

C. Kyoto Protocol

D. Ramsar Convention

Answers with explanations

  1. B

The Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming and strengthen climate action.

2. D

Helium is an inert gas and not a greenhouse gas.

3. C

The International Solar Alliance was jointly launched by India and France.

4. B

NGT provides specialised adjudication of environmental disputes.

5. B

The Brundtland Report (1987) introduced the widely accepted concept of Sustainable Development.

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