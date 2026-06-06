Daily Quiz- 476

Q 1. The Paris Agreement aims to:
A. Eliminate fossil fuels immediately
B. Limit global warming and strengthen climate action
C. Ban industrialization
D. Create a world environmental court
Q 2. Which among the following is NOT a greenhouse gas?
A. Methane
B. Nitrous Oxide
C. Carbon Dioxide
D. Helium
Q 3. The International Solar Alliance was launched by:
A. India and Germany
B. India and USA
C. India and France
D. India and Japan
Q 4. National Green Tribunal was established for:
A. Election disputes
B. Environmental justice
C. Tax appeals
D. Labour disputes
Q 5. The concept of Sustainable Development was popularised by:
A. Montreal Protocol
B. Brundtland Report
C. Kyoto Protocol
D. Ramsar Convention
Answers with explanations
- B
The Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming and strengthen climate action.
2. D
Helium is an inert gas and not a greenhouse gas.
3. C
The International Solar Alliance was jointly launched by India and France.
4. B
NGT provides specialised adjudication of environmental disputes.
5. B
The Brundtland Report (1987) introduced the widely accepted concept of Sustainable Development.