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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 477

Daily Quiz- 477

GK Bank

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:03 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Q1. Which of the following best describes the direction of lymph flow in the human body?

(a) Bidirectional, like blood

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(b) Unidirectional, from tissues toward the bloodstream

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(c) Circular, independent of the cardiovascular system

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(d) Unidirectional, from the bloodstream into tissues

Q2. Lacteals are specialised lymphatic structures found in the:

(a) Liver

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(b) Spleen

(c) Small intestine

(d) Kidney

Q3. Lymphatic filariasis in India is caused primarily by which parasite?

(a) Plasmodium vivax

(b) Wuchereria bancrofti

(c) Leishmania donovani

(d) Trypanosoma brucei

Q4. Consider the following statements about lymphoedema:

  1. Primary lymphoedema is always present from birth.
  2. Secondary lymphoedema can result from cancer treatment involving lymph node removal.
  3. Lymphoedema increases susceptibility to bacterial skin infections.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Q5. The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) operates under which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Science and Technology

(b) Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

(c) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

(d) Ministry of Rural Development

ANSWERS

1: (b)

Lymph flows in one direction only — collecting interstitial fluid from tissues and returning it to the venous bloodstream.

2: (c)

Lacteals are lymphatic capillaries in the villi of the small intestine; they absorb dietary fats and fat-soluble vitamins into the lymphatic system.

3: (b)

Wuchereria bancrofti is the filarial worm responsible for the majority of lymphatic filariasis cases in India, transmitted through mosquito bites.

4: (b)

Primary lymphoedema can develop at birth, during puberty, or in adulthood — so Statement 1 is incorrect. Statements 2 and 3 are accurate.

5: (c)

NCVBDC functions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is the nodal body for vector-borne disease control in India.

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