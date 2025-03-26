DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-48

Daily Quiz-48

Question bank!
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A group of Cave myotis (Myotis velifer) bats hang from the alabaster rock ceiling
Advertisement

  1. The Indian National Congress Working Committee adopted a resolution for the abolition of landlordism during ____.

  2. In order for a Bill to be designated as a Money Bill, it must contain “only provisions dealing with all or any” of a specific list of subjects. Which Article provides a strict definition of a Money Bill?

  3. The state of inactivity and a low metabolic process performed by the animals during the winters is known as _____. It is also known as winter sleep.

  4. Sabarmati River is one of the major west-flowing rivers in India. It originates in the ____.

  5. World Cancer Day is observed on?

Answers Quiz 47 (March 25)

  1. Usha Mehta; 2. Part III; 3. Planning Commission ; 4. Gyanesh Kumar ; 5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper