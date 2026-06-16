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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz -485

Daily Quiz -485

Bank on GK

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Q 1. Which Constitutional Amendment gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions?

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A. 42nd Amendment

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B. 44th Amendment

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C. 73rd Amendment

D. 86th Amendment

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Q 2. Article 48A relates to:

A. Free Legal Aid

B. Uniform Civil Code

C. Environment Protection

D. International Peace

Q3. In which case did the Supreme Court emphasize harmony between Fundamental Rights and DPSPs?

A. Golaknath Case

B. Shankari Prasad Case

C. Minerva Mills Case

D. Berubari Case

Q 4. Which of the following is NOT enforceable by courts?

A. Right to Equality

B. Right to Constitutional Remedies

C. Directive Principles of State Policy

D. Freedom of Speech

Q 5. DPSPs primarily aim to establish:

A. Political Monarchy

B. Welfare State

C. Federal Supremacy

D. Judicial Supremacy

Answers with explanations

  1. Answer: C. 73rd Amendment

Explanation:

The 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992 granted constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions. It fulfilled the objective of Article 40, which directs the State to organize village panchayats as units of self-government.

2. Answer: C. Environment Protection

Explanation:

Article 48A, inserted by the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1976, directs the State to protect and improve the environment and safeguard forests and wildlife.

3. Answer: C. Minerva Mills Case

Explanation:

In the Minerva Mills Case (1980), the Supreme Court held that Fundamental Rights and DPSPs are complementary and that a balance between them is part of the Constitution's Basic Structure.

4. Answer: C. Directive Principles of State Policy

Explanation:

Unlike Fundamental Rights, DPSPs are non-justiciable, meaning they cannot be enforced by courts. However, they are fundamental to governance and guide the State in policymaking and legislation.

5. Answer: B. Welfare State

Explanation:

The primary objective of DPSPs is to establish a Welfare State where the government works to ensure social justice, economic equality, improved living standards, public health, education, and dignity for all citizens.

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