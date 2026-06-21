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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 489

Daily Quiz- 489

UPSC Prelims practice MCQs

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:44 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Q1. Who is most closely associated with the classical exposition of the Rule of Law?

A. John Locke

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B. A.V. Dicey

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C. Montesquieu

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D. Rousseau

Q2. Which Article of the Indian Constitution primarily embodies the principle of Equality Before Law?

A. Article 12

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B. Article 19

C. Article 14

D. Article 21

Q3. The Rule of Law implies:

A. Rule by majority

B. Rule by executive orders

C. Rule by law and constitutional principles

D. Rule by judiciary

Q4. Which case established the Basic Structure Doctrine?

A. Golaknath Case

B. Minerva Mills Case

C. Maneka Gandhi Case

D. Kesavananda Bharati Case

Q5. Judicial Review in India is derived from:

A. Constitutional provisions

B. Parliamentary conventions

C. Presidential orders

D. Administrative practice

Answers with explanation

Q. 1BA.V. Dicey provided the classic formulation of Rule of Law.
Q 2CArticle 14 guarantees equality before law and equal protection of laws.
Q 3CRule of Law means governance according to law and constitutional principles, not arbitrary power.
Q 4DKesavananda Bharati (1973) established the Basic Structure Doctrine.
Q 5AJudicial review is constitutionally derived, particularly from Articles 13, 32 and 226.

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