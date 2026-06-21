Daily Quiz- 489

Q1. Who is most closely associated with the classical exposition of the Rule of Law?
A. John Locke
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B. A.V. Dicey
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C. Montesquieu
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D. Rousseau
Q2. Which Article of the Indian Constitution primarily embodies the principle of Equality Before Law?
A. Article 12
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B. Article 19
C. Article 14
D. Article 21
Q3. The Rule of Law implies:
A. Rule by majority
B. Rule by executive orders
C. Rule by law and constitutional principles
D. Rule by judiciary
Q4. Which case established the Basic Structure Doctrine?
A. Golaknath Case
B. Minerva Mills Case
C. Maneka Gandhi Case
D. Kesavananda Bharati Case
Q5. Judicial Review in India is derived from:
A. Constitutional provisions
B. Parliamentary conventions
C. Presidential orders
D. Administrative practice
Answers with explanation
|Q. 1
|B
|A.V. Dicey provided the classic formulation of Rule of Law.
|Q 2
|C
|Article 14 guarantees equality before law and equal protection of laws.
|Q 3
|C
|Rule of Law means governance according to law and constitutional principles, not arbitrary power.
|Q 4
|D
|Kesavananda Bharati (1973) established the Basic Structure Doctrine.
|Q 5
|A
|Judicial review is constitutionally derived, particularly from Articles 13, 32 and 226.
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