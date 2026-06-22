DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-490

Daily Quiz-490

UPSC Prelims practice MCQs

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:14 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Q1. Which of the following is NOT a component of Dicey's Rule of Law?

A. Equality before law

Advertisement

B. Supremacy of law

Advertisement

C. Judicial independence

Advertisement

D. Universal adult franchise

Q2. Article 32 is related to:

A. Freedom of speech

Advertisement

B. Constitutional remedies

C. Directive Principles

D. Emergency powers

Q3. Rule of Law is considered part of the Basic Structure in:

A. India only

B. Parliamentary practice only

C. Constitutional jurisprudence of India

D. Executive governance

Q4. Which institution is regarded as the guardian of the Constitution?

A. Parliament

B. Election Commission

C. Judiciary

D. Cabinet

Q 5. Which judgment expanded the interpretation of Article 21 and strengthened procedural fairness?

A. S.R. Bommai

B. Kesavananda Bharati

C. Maneka Gandhi

D. Golaknath

Answers with explanation

1.DUniversal adult franchise is a democratic principle, not one of Dicey's three elements.
2.BArticle 32 provides the Right to Constitutional Remedies.
3.CIndian constitutional jurisprudence recognizes Rule of Law as part of the Basic Structure.
4.CThe judiciary protects constitutional values and Fundamental Rights.
5.CManeka Gandhi expanded Article 21 and established fairness and reasonableness in legal procedure.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts