Daily Quiz-490

Q1. Which of the following is NOT a component of Dicey's Rule of Law?
A. Equality before law
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B. Supremacy of law
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C. Judicial independence
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D. Universal adult franchise
Q2. Article 32 is related to:
A. Freedom of speech
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B. Constitutional remedies
C. Directive Principles
D. Emergency powers
Q3. Rule of Law is considered part of the Basic Structure in:
A. India only
B. Parliamentary practice only
C. Constitutional jurisprudence of India
D. Executive governance
Q4. Which institution is regarded as the guardian of the Constitution?
A. Parliament
B. Election Commission
C. Judiciary
D. Cabinet
Q 5. Which judgment expanded the interpretation of Article 21 and strengthened procedural fairness?
A. S.R. Bommai
B. Kesavananda Bharati
C. Maneka Gandhi
D. Golaknath
Answers with explanation
|1.
|D
|Universal adult franchise is a democratic principle, not one of Dicey's three elements.
|2.
|B
|Article 32 provides the Right to Constitutional Remedies.
|3.
|C
|Indian constitutional jurisprudence recognizes Rule of Law as part of the Basic Structure.
|4.
|C
|The judiciary protects constitutional values and Fundamental Rights.
|5.
|C
|Maneka Gandhi expanded Article 21 and established fairness and reasonableness in legal procedure.
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