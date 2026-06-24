Daily Quiz- 492

Q1. Consider the following statements regarding 'Quantum Dots', which are frequently featured in nanotechnology advancements:

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1. They are man-made nanoscale semiconductor crystals that emit specific wavelengths of light when illuminated by UV light.

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2. The color of light emitted by a quantum dot is determined solely by its chemical composition, completely independent of its physical size.

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3. They find practical applications in high-definition television screens, targeted drug delivery, and solar cells.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

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A) 1 and 2 only

B) 2 and 3 only

C) 1 and 3 only

D) 1, 2, and 3

Q2. With reference to 'Nuclear Fusion', which one of the following statements is NOT correct?

A) It involves the combining of two light atomic nuclei to form a single heavier nucleus.

B) The process releases significantly more energy per unit mass than nuclear fission reactions.

C) Commercial fusion reactors require uranium or plutonium as primary fuel sources.

D) It does not produce long-lived, high-level radioactive waste as a byproduct.

Q3. With reference to 'Deepfakes' and the technology behind them, consider the following statements:

1.Deepfakes rely heavily on Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), where two neural networks contest with each other.

2.The 'Generator' network works to detect flaws and identify if the media is artificially created.

3. Cryptographic watermarking is one of the methods used to authenticate original media and detect deepfakes.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A) 1 and 3 only

B) 1 only

C) 2 and 3 only

D) 1, 2, and 3

Q4. Which of the following statements best describes 'Solid-State Batteries', often hailed as the next generation of energy storage?

A) They utilize a liquid organic electrolyte solvent gel infused with solid lithium-ion microparticles.

B) They replace the liquid or polymer gel electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries with a solid material.

C) They are exclusively powered by solid nuclear isotopes that decay slowly over decades.

D) They are large-scale mechanical batteries that store potential energy using solid concrete blocks raised by cranes.

Q5. Consider the following pairs of emerging space technologies and their primary descriptions:

1. Kinetic Impactor: A method of planetary defense involving crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid to alter its orbital path.

2. Cryogenic Engine: A propulsion system that uses super-cooled, liquefied gases as fuel and oxidizer.

3. Space Tug: A reusable spacecraft designed to transfer cargo or satellites from one orbit to another.

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

A) 1 and 2 only

B) 2 and 3 only

C) 1 and 3 only

D) 1, 2, and 3

Answers with Explanations

Q 1. C) 1 and 3 only

Explanation: Quantum dots are semiconductor particles just a few nanometers in size.

Statement 1 is correct. A unique property of quantum dots is that their light emission wavelength (color) is directly tied to their physical size, not just chemical makeup (e.g., smaller dots emit blue light, larger dots emit red light). Statement 2 is incorrect. Due to their tunable optical properties, they are used in QLED TVs, medical imaging, drug delivery, and to increase solar cell efficiency, making Statement 3 correct.

Q2. C) Commercial fusion reactors require uranium or plutonium as primary fuel sources.

Q 3. A) 1 and 3 only

Explanation: Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) utilise two competing neural networks: the Generator and the Discriminator. Statement 1 is correct. Statement 2 is incorrect because the Discriminator is the network tasked with detecting flaws and spotting fakes, while the Generator's job is to create realistic fake media to fool the discriminator. Cryptographic watermarking (embedding unique, verifiable digital signatures into content at the point of creation) is a premier defensive mechanism against deepfakes, making Statement 3 correct.

Q4. B) They replace the liquid or polymer gel electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries with a solid material.

Explanation: Conventional lithium-ion batteries use a liquid or gel electrolyte, which can leak, catch fire, or degrade over time. Solid-state batteries use solid electrolytes (like ceramics or solid polymers). This allows them to offer significantly higher energy density, faster charging times, a lower risk of fire, and a longer lifespan, making option B the correct choice.

Q 5. D) 1, 2, and 3

Explanation: All three pairs are correctly matched based on global space technology milestones. Pair 1 represents the kinetic impactor technique tested by missions like NASA's DART. Pair 2 correctly describes cryogenic propulsion, which provides high thrust efficiency using liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen (as seen in ISRO's GSLV Mk III). Pair 3 correctly describes the concept of "Space Tugs" (or orbital transfer vehicles), which are increasingly being developed to manage space debris and deploy small satellites into precise orbits.