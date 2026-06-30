Daily Quiz-494

Q1.Consider the following statements regarding the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission:

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1. It is a dual-frequency radar imaging satellite using both L-band and S-band frequencies.

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2. The S-band radar is being developed by ISRO, while NASA is providing the L-band radar.

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3. It is designed to map the entire globe in 12 days to monitor ecosystems, ice mass, and natural hazards.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

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A) 1 and 2 only

B) 2 and 3 only

C) 1 and 3 only

D) 1, 2 and 3

Q2.With reference to the Artemis Accords, which India signed in 2023, consider the following statements:

1.The Accords are a legally binding international treaty regulating weapon deployment in outer space.

2.They establish a framework for cooperation in the civil exploration and peaceful use of the Moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids.

3. Signing the Accords completely restricts India from collaborating with non-signatory nations like Russia and China on lunar exploration.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A) 2 only

B) 1 and 2 only

C) 2 and 3 only

D) 1, 2 and 3

Q3.Regarding India's Gaganyaan Mission, consider the following statements:

1.The spacecraft is designed to carry a crew of three astronauts to a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) of 400 km for a 3-day mission.

2.The Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) for the mission is entirely indigenously developed without any foreign technical assistance.

3. "Vyommitra" is a half-humanoid robot developed by ISRO to simulate human functions in the uncrewed test flights.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

A) 1 and 2 only

B) 1 and 3 only

C) 2 and 3 only

D) 1, 2 and 3

Q4.The "Indian Deep Space Network" (IDSN), which plays a crucial role in missions like Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1, is located at:

A) Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

B) Thumba, Kerala

C) Byalalu, near Bengaluru, Karnataka

D) Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu

Q5. In the context of space propulsion technologies, what is the primary advantage of a "Semi-Cryogenic Engine" over a conventional "Cryogenic Engine"?

A) It uses liquid hydrogen, which is much easier to store at room temperature than liquid oxygen.

B) It replaces liquid hydrogen with refined kerosene (Isrosene), making the fuel denser, safer to handle, and cheaper.

C) It operates completely without an oxidiser, relying on atmospheric oxygen for combustion.

D) It generates significantly lower thrust but can operate continuously for several years in deep space.

Answers with explanation

Answer1: D (1, 2 and 3)

Explanation: All statements are factually correct. NISAR is a historic collaboration between NASA and ISRO. It is the first satellite mission to use two different radar frequencies (L-band and S-band) to measure changes in our planet's surface less than a centimetre across. ISRO is responsible for the S-band radar, the spacecraft bus, the launch vehicle (GSLV Mark II), and launch services. NASA provides the L-band radar, a high-rate telecommunications subsystem, a GPS receiver, and the solid-state recorder. It features a 12-day repeat cycle to observe global environmental changes.

Answer2.: A (2 only)

Explanation: Statement 1 is incorrect: The Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967; they are not a legally binding treaty. Statement 2 is correct: The Accords outline principles for peaceful, transparent, and sustainable civil space exploration. Statement 3 is incorrect: Signing the Accords is a political commitment to a set of principles and does not legally bar India from maintaining independent bilateral space cooperation with other nations.

Answer3.: B (1 and 3 only)

Explanation: Statement 1 is correct: Gaganyaan aims to demonstrate indigenous human spaceflight capability by launching a 3-member crew to a 400 km orbit for a 3-day mission and bringing them back safely.

Statement 2 is incorrect: While India is working heavily on indigenous components, ISRO has collaborated with foreign space agencies (like Russia's Roscosmos for astronaut training and space suits, and France's CNES for space medicine) to bridge technological gaps for the initial missions.

Statement 3 is correct: Vyommitra is a female-looking spacefaring humanoid robot built by ISRO to test microgravity environments and monitor crew module parameters ahead of the human launch.

Answer4: C (Byalalu, near Bengaluru, Karnataka)

Explanation: The Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) is a network of large antennas and communication facilities operated by ISRO to support its interplanetary spacecraft missions. It is situated at Byalalu, a village near Bengaluru. It features a 32-metre and an 18-metre deep-space antenna that allow ISRO to track, command, and receive telemetry data from deep-space probes well beyond Earth's orbit. (Mahendragiri hosts the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Thumba is a sounding rocket station, and Sriharikota is the launch site).

Answer 5. B (It replaces liquid hydrogen with refined kerosene (Isrosene), making the fuel denser, safer to handle, and cheaper.)

Explanation: Conventional cryogenic engines use Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) as fuel and Liquid Oxygen (LOX) as an oxidiser. LH2 requires extremely low storage temperatures (-253°C) and has a very low density, requiring massive fuel tanks. A semi-cryogenic engine uses refined kerosene (ISRO calls its version 'Isrosene') instead of LH2, alongside LOX. Kerosene is stable at normal temperatures, far denser, less hazardous, and more cost-effective, allowing rockets to carry heavier payloads without drastically increasing tank size.