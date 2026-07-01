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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 495

Daily Quiz- 495

UPSC Prelims GS Paper 1 Practice

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:16 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Q1.Consider the following statements regarding ancient Indian inscriptions:

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1. The Edicts of Ashoka were written primarily in the Prakrit language using the Brahmi script.

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2. The Prayaga Prashasti (Allahabad Pillar Inscription) composed by Harisena provides details about the conquests of Chandragupta I.

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3. The Hathigumpha inscription provides information about the Chedi dynasty of Kalinga.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

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A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

Q2. Consider the following statements regarding the Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy:

1. The Right to Education was added as a Fundamental Right by the 86th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2002.

2. The concept of 'Due Process of Law' is explicitly mentioned in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

3. While Fundamental Rights are generally available against the state's actions, some are available against private individuals as well.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1, 2 and 3

D. 1 and 3 only

Q3. With reference to the Digital Rupee (e-₹), introduced by the Reserve Bank of India, consider the following statements:

1. It is a legal tender and is interchangeable one-to-one with fiat currency.

2. It bears interest in the same manner as money deposited in a commercial bank.

3. It can be transacted only through the banking intermediary system.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

A. 1 only

B. 1 and 2 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

Q4. Consider the following statements about the major drainage systems of the Indian subcontinent:

1. The Indus River originates in Tibet near Lake Mansarovar and flows through the Ladakh region in India.

2. The Teesta River is a tributary of the Brahmaputra River, originating in the state of Sikkim.

3. The Barak River, flowing through Manipur and Mizoram, is a tributary of the Meghna River system.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

Q 5. Consider the following statements regarding the 'Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs)':

1. ESAs are notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

2. The Kasturirangan Committee recommended bringing about 37% of the Western Ghats under the ESA category.

3. Within ESAs, all types of commercial and human activities are strictly prohibited.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

Answers

Answer1. C (1 and 3 only)

Answer 2. D (1 and 3 only)

Answer3. A

Answer4. D ( 1, 2 and 3)

Answer5. A (1 and 2 only)

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