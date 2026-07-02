DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 496

Daily Quiz- 496

GK Bank

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:29 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Q1. Consider the following characteristics of the Himalayan mountain ranges:

Advertisement

1. It is composed of highly compressed and altered rocks.

Advertisement

2. The core of this part is composed of granite.

Advertisement

3. It is famous for its valley of Kashmir and the Kangra and Kullu valleys.

Which of the following ranges possesses the above characteristics?

Advertisement

A. The Greater Himalayas

B. The Lesser Himalayas (Himachal)

C. The Outer Himalayas (Shivaliks)

D. The Trans-HimalayasShow hint

Q2. Which of the following is the correct geographical sequence of the major tributaries of the Indus River system, as they flow from North to South before joining the Indus in Pakistan?

A. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej

B. Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej, Beas

C. Jhelum, Ravi, Chenab, Beas, Sutlej

D. Chenab, Jhelum, Beas, Ravi, Sutlej

Q3. Which of the following is the correct sequence of the given hill ranges in Central India as one moves from West to East?

A. Satpura - Mahadeo - Maikala - Barail

B. Mahadeo - Satpura - Maikala - Rajmahal

C. Satpura - Maikala - Mahadeo - Rajmahal

D. Satpura - Mahadeo - Maikala - Rajmahal

Q4. With reference to the mechanisms of the Indian Monsoon, consider the following statements:

1. The onset of the monsoon is associated with the formation of the Tropical Easterly Jet (TEJ) stream.

2. The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has a direct impact on the intensity and distribution of the Indian monsoon.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 only

B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Q5. Regur soil, also known as Black soil, is highly characteristic of which of the following physiographic regions in India?

A. The Indo-Gangetic Plains

B. The Deccan Plateau

C. The Chota Nagpur Plateau

D. The Coastal Plains

Answers

Answer 1. B

Answers 2. A

Answer3. D

Answer 4. C

Answer 5. B

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts