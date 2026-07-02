Daily Quiz- 496

Q1. Consider the following characteristics of the Himalayan mountain ranges:

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1. It is composed of highly compressed and altered rocks.

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2. The core of this part is composed of granite.

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3. It is famous for its valley of Kashmir and the Kangra and Kullu valleys.

Which of the following ranges possesses the above characteristics?

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A. The Greater Himalayas

B. The Lesser Himalayas (Himachal)

C. The Outer Himalayas (Shivaliks)

D. The Trans-HimalayasShow hint

Q2. Which of the following is the correct geographical sequence of the major tributaries of the Indus River system, as they flow from North to South before joining the Indus in Pakistan?

A. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej

B. Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej, Beas

C. Jhelum, Ravi, Chenab, Beas, Sutlej

D. Chenab, Jhelum, Beas, Ravi, Sutlej

Q3. Which of the following is the correct sequence of the given hill ranges in Central India as one moves from West to East?

A. Satpura - Mahadeo - Maikala - Barail

B. Mahadeo - Satpura - Maikala - Rajmahal

C. Satpura - Maikala - Mahadeo - Rajmahal

D. Satpura - Mahadeo - Maikala - Rajmahal

Q4. With reference to the mechanisms of the Indian Monsoon, consider the following statements:

1. The onset of the monsoon is associated with the formation of the Tropical Easterly Jet (TEJ) stream.

2. The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has a direct impact on the intensity and distribution of the Indian monsoon.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 only

B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Q5. Regur soil, also known as Black soil, is highly characteristic of which of the following physiographic regions in India?

A. The Indo-Gangetic Plains

B. The Deccan Plateau

C. The Chota Nagpur Plateau

D. The Coastal Plains

Answers

Answer 1. B

Answers 2. A

Answer3. D

Answer 4. C

Answer 5. B