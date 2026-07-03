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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 497

Daily Quiz- 497

GK Bank

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:53 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Q1. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), recently in the news, is a proposed economic corridor aimed at enhancing connectivity. Which of the following groups or initiatives is IMEC a part of?

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A. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

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B. Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)

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C. Quad Critical and Emerging Technology Working GroupD. Trans-Asian Railway Network

Q2. During the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in 2023, India spearheaded the launch of which of the following global alliances to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels?

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A. International Solar Alliance (ISA)

B. Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA)

C. Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)D. World Hydrogen Coalition

Q3. The doctrine of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) outlines India's strategic vision for the Indian Ocean Region. In which year was this vision first articulated by India's leadership?

A. 2014

B. 2015

C. 2017

D. 2019

Q4. India's 'Act East' Policy, which focuses on the extended neighborhood in the Asia-Pacific region, is an evolution of the 'Look East' Policy. Which of the following regional blocs is considered the foundational cornerstone of this engagement?

A. Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)

B. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

C. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

D. Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)

Q 5. In a bid to mainstream the concerns and developmental priorities of developing nations into the global discourse, India hosted a significant virtual summit in January 2023. What was the name of this diplomatic initiative?

A. Global South-South Cooperation Forum

B. Tricontinental Solidarity Summit

C. Developing Nations Assembly

D. Voice of Global South Summit

Answers 

Answer1. B

Answer 2. B

Answer 3. B

Answer 4. C

Answer 5. D

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