Daily Quiz- 505

Q1. The US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) has become a cornerstone of the bilateral strategic partnership. Which of the following advanced technological domains are officially covered and being co-developed under the iCET framework?

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A. Quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Semiconductor supply chains

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B. Civil nuclear liability, fast breeder reactors, and traditional medicine synthesis

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C. High-speed rail infrastructure, Hyperloop technology, and deep-sea mining

D. Marine biotechnology, deep-space colonization, and carbon capture technologies

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Q2. With respect to recent defense industrial cooperation between India and the US, the Master Ship Repair Agreements (MSRAs) are highly significant. What is the primary purpose of these agreements?

A. Joint development and co-production of fifth-generation stealth fighter jets

B. Establishment of permanent US naval bases in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

C. Allowing US Navy ships to undertake voyage repairs at Indian shipyards

D. Transfer of nuclear submarine propulsion technology to the Indian Navy

Q3. India and the United States have historically had several trade friction points. Recently, both nations successfully resolved several of their long-standing disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Which sector was central to the resolution of these specific bilateral disputes?

A. Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) regarding pharmaceutical patents

B. Additional duties imposed on certain Steel and Aluminum products

C. Agricultural subsidies on dairy products and poultry

D. Digital Services Tax and Data Localization regulations

Q4. The '2+2 Ministerial Dialogue' is the premier mechanism for India-US diplomatic and strategic consultations. Which specific ministries from both sides are the primary participants in this dialogue?

A. Ministers of Finance and Ministers of Commerce/Trade

B. National Security Advisors and Ministers of Science & Technology

C. Ministers of Home Affairs and the Attorney General

D. Ministers of Defense and Ministers of External Affairs/State

Q5. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a landmark joint project between India and the US. What is the primary objective of this highly anticipated satellite mission?

A. Observing Earth's land and ice-covered surfaces with unprecedented detail to understand climate change and natural hazards

B. Searching for exoplanets and studying the atmospheres of gas giants in the solar system

C. Establishing a joint human-tended space station in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

D. Mapping the Martian surface to find subterranean water reservoirs

Answers

Answer1. A

Answer2. C

Answer3. B

Answer4. D

Answers5. A