DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 506

Daily Quiz- 506

Navigate the Trade winds

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:35 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India Harjinder Kang, third right, and others attend an event on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI07_15_2026_000191B)
Advertisement

Q1. Consider the following statements regarding the "Rules of Origin" in the context of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations:

Advertisement

1. India seeks stricter Rules of Origin to prevent the influx of goods from third countries taking advantage of lower tariffs.

Advertisement

2. The UK is pushing for more relaxed local value-addition norms to allow global supply chains to benefit from the FTA.

Advertisement

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 only

Advertisement

B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Q2. Which of the following is a primary friction point regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in the India-UK FTA negotiations?

A. The UK wants India to abandon its Geographical Indication (GI) protection for Darjeeling tea.

B. India is pushing for TRIPS-plus provisions to protect its traditional knowledge systems.

C. The UK is advocating for TRIPS-plus provisions, such as data exclusivity and patent term extensions, which India opposes.

D. India is demanding the abolition of all IPR protections for UK pharmaceutical companies operating in India.

Q3. Regarding the contentious issue of tariffs on Scotch whisky and other alcoholic beverages in the India-UK FTA negotiations, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. The UK has been demanding a significant reduction in India's high import duties on Scotch whisky.

2. India has agreed to immediately eliminate all tariffs on imported spirits upon the signing of the treaty.

3. The Indian domestic liquor industry has expressed concerns that sudden tariff cuts could harm local producers.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

A. 1 only

B. 1 and 2 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. 1 and 3 only

Q4. The issue of "Visa and Mobility" is a significant friction point in the India-UK negotiations. Which of the following statements best describes the respective stances of the two countries?

A. India is seeking easier mobility and temporary entry for its skilled professionals, while the UK is constrained by domestic political considerations around net migration.

B. The UK is demanding free movement for all Indian citizens, while India is pushing for strict quotas to protect its workforce.

C. Both nations have mutually agreed on an open-border policy for professionals in the tech and healthcare sectors.

D. India is unwilling to relax visas for UK nationals, while the UK demands complete visa liberalization for Indian students.

Q5. Consider the following statements regarding the bilateral trade targets and broader objectives of the India-UK FTA negotiations:

1. The overarching goal of the proposed FTA is to significantly boost and double bilateral trade by 2030 compared to early 2020s levels.

2. While India is focused on gaining greater market access for its services sector, the UK is primarily focusing on lowering tariffs for its manufactured goods, such as automobiles and machinery.

3. The FTA explicitly mandates that all non-tariff barriers be completely eliminated within one year of the treaty enactment.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2, and 3

Answers

Answer1. C

Answer2. C

Answer3. D

Answer 4. A

Answer5. A

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts