Daily Quiz- 506

Q1. Consider the following statements regarding the "Rules of Origin" in the context of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations:

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1. India seeks stricter Rules of Origin to prevent the influx of goods from third countries taking advantage of lower tariffs.

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2. The UK is pushing for more relaxed local value-addition norms to allow global supply chains to benefit from the FTA.

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Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 only

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B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Q2. Which of the following is a primary friction point regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in the India-UK FTA negotiations?

A. The UK wants India to abandon its Geographical Indication (GI) protection for Darjeeling tea.

B. India is pushing for TRIPS-plus provisions to protect its traditional knowledge systems.

C. The UK is advocating for TRIPS-plus provisions, such as data exclusivity and patent term extensions, which India opposes.

D. India is demanding the abolition of all IPR protections for UK pharmaceutical companies operating in India.

Q3. Regarding the contentious issue of tariffs on Scotch whisky and other alcoholic beverages in the India-UK FTA negotiations, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. The UK has been demanding a significant reduction in India's high import duties on Scotch whisky.

2. India has agreed to immediately eliminate all tariffs on imported spirits upon the signing of the treaty.

3. The Indian domestic liquor industry has expressed concerns that sudden tariff cuts could harm local producers.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

A. 1 only

B. 1 and 2 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. 1 and 3 only

Q4. The issue of "Visa and Mobility" is a significant friction point in the India-UK negotiations. Which of the following statements best describes the respective stances of the two countries?

A. India is seeking easier mobility and temporary entry for its skilled professionals, while the UK is constrained by domestic political considerations around net migration.

B. The UK is demanding free movement for all Indian citizens, while India is pushing for strict quotas to protect its workforce.

C. Both nations have mutually agreed on an open-border policy for professionals in the tech and healthcare sectors.

D. India is unwilling to relax visas for UK nationals, while the UK demands complete visa liberalization for Indian students.

Q5. Consider the following statements regarding the bilateral trade targets and broader objectives of the India-UK FTA negotiations:

1. The overarching goal of the proposed FTA is to significantly boost and double bilateral trade by 2030 compared to early 2020s levels.

2. While India is focused on gaining greater market access for its services sector, the UK is primarily focusing on lowering tariffs for its manufactured goods, such as automobiles and machinery.

3. The FTA explicitly mandates that all non-tariff barriers be completely eliminated within one year of the treaty enactment.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2, and 3

Answers

Answer1. C

Answer2. C

Answer3. D

Answer 4. A

Answer5. A