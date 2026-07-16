Daily Quiz-507

Q1. India's gallantry awards have a distinct order of precedence based on whether they are awarded for wartime or peacetime bravery. Which of the following represents the correct decreasing order of precedence for these gallantry awards?

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A. Param Vir Chakra > Maha Vir Chakra > Ashoka Chakra > Kirti Chakra > Vir Chakra > Shaurya Chakra

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B. Param Vir Chakra > Ashoka Chakra > Maha Vir Chakra > Kirti Chakra > Vir Chakra > Shaurya Chakra

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C. Ashoka Chakra > Param Vir Chakra > Kirti Chakra > Maha Vir Chakra > Shaurya Chakra > Vir Chakra

D. Param Vir Chakra > Maha Vir Chakra > Vir Chakra > Ashoka Chakra > Kirti Chakra > Shaurya Chakra

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Q2. Which of the following sets of gallantry awards are exclusively classified as 'peacetime' gallantry awards, awarded for acts of courage away from the actual face of the enemy?

A. Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra

B. Param Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra

C. Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra

D. Maha Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Vir Chakra

Q3. With reference to the eligibility criteria for Gallantry Awards in India, consider the following statements:

1. Officers and personnel of all ranks of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are eligible.

2. Civilians cannot be awarded gallantry medals under any circumstances.

3. Members of the Nursing services and lawfully constituted Armed Forces can be eligible.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2, and 3

Q4.The first three gallantry awards—Ashoka Chakra Class I, Ashoka Chakra Class II, and Ashoka Chakra Class III—were instituted by the President of India on 4 January 1952. By what names are these three awards collectively known today?

A. Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra

B. Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra

C. Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Jeevan Raksha Padak

D. Sena Medal, Nao Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal

Q5. The Param Vir Chakra is India's highest military decoration awarded for the most conspicuous bravery or some daring or pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice in the presence of the enemy. Which of the following is its exact peacetime equivalent?

A. Ashoka Chakra

B. Kirti Chakra

C. Shaurya Chakra

D. Maha Vir Chakra

Answers

Answer1. B

Answer2. C

Answer3. C

Answer 4. B

Answer5. A