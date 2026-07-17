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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-508

Daily Quiz-508

Bank on GK

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:26 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Q1. Consider the following measures often undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Which of these is a contractionary monetary policy tool aimed at curbing high inflation?

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A. Reducing the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR)

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B. Conducting Open Market Operations (OMO) by selling government securities.

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C. Reducing the Repo Rate

D. Decreasing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)

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Q2. With reference to the Balance of Payments (BoP) of India, which of the following transactions would be recorded under the 'Capital Account'?

A. External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) raised by an Indian corporate

B. Export of software services to the USA

C. Remittances made by an Indian working abroad to their family

D. Import of crude oil from Saudi Arabia

Q3. The Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India to improve the monetary transmission process. It replaced which of the following previous lending rate systems?

A. Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR)

B. External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR)

C. Bank Rate

D. Base Rate

Q4. In the context of government finances in India, the term "Primary Deficit" refers to which of the following?

A. Total government expenditure minus total government revenue

B. Revenue deficit minus grants for the creation of capital assets

C. Fiscal deficit minus interest payments on previous borrowings

D. Gross fiscal deficit minus net lending by the central government.

Q5. Which of the following best describes the "Marginal Standing Facility" (MSF) introduced by the Reserve Bank of India?

A. It is the interest rate at which the RBI is ready to buy or rediscount bills of exchange.

B. It is the penal rate at which scheduled banks can borrow overnight from the RBI against approved government securities.

C. It is the interest rate paid by the RBI to commercial banks on their surplus funds parked with the central bank.

D. It is the external benchmark rate on which all new floating-rate loans for retail and MSME borrowers are compulsorily pegged.

Answers

Answer1. B

Explanation: When the RBI sells government securities, it absorbs liquidity from the banking system, which reduces the money supply and helps control inflation.

Answer 2. A

Explanation External Commercial Borrowings are loans raised by Indian entities from non-resident lenders. Since they create a liability, they are recorded under the Capital Account.

Answer3. D

Explanation: The Base Rate system was the precursor to MCLR. MCLR was introduced in 2016 to ensure that banks pass on the benefits of policy rate changes to borrowers more transparently.

Answer4. C

Explanation: Primary Deficit indicates the borrowing requirement of the government for purposes other than interest payment. It is calculated by deducting interest payments from the fiscal deficit.

Answer5. B

Explanation:MSF is a window for banks to borrow overnight in emergency situations when inter-bank liquidity dries up, usually at a rate higher than the Repo Rate.

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