Daily Quiz- 511

Q1. According to Article 85 of the Indian Constitution, what is the maximum permissible gap between two consecutive sessions of Parliament?

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A. Three months

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B. Six months

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C. Nine months

D. Twelve months

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Q2. Which of the following sessions of the Indian Parliament is NOT explicitly mentioned in the Constitution of India but has evolved through parliamentary convention?A. All of these (Budget, Monsoon, and Winter sessions)

B. Budget Session

C. Monsoon Session

D. Winter Session

Q3. Which of the following actions brings an end to a 'session' of the Parliament, as opposed to simply terminating a 'sitting' of the House?

A) Adjournment

B) Adjournment Sine Die

C) Prorogation

D) Dissolution

Q4.A joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament is called by the President to resolve a deadlock. Which of the following bills CANNOT be referred to a joint sitting of Parliament?

A) Ordinary Bill

B) Financial Bill involving expenditure

C) Constitution Amendment Bill

D) Both (A) and (B)

Q5. Which of the following parliamentary devices is introduced in the Lok Sabha to draw the attention of the House to a definite matter of urgent public importance and needs the support of 50 members to be admitted?

A) Calling Attention Motion

B) Adjournment Motion

C) Censure Motion

D) Zero Hour

Answers and explanations

Q1. B) Six months

Explanation: Article 85(1) mandates that six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session. Thus, Parliament must meet at least twice a year.

Q2. A) All of these (Budget, Monsoon, and Winter sessions)

Explanation: The Constitution of India does not use the terms 'Budget', 'Monsoon', or 'Winter' sessions. It simply specifies that Parliament should meet from time to time. These session names are merely conventions.

Q3. C) Prorogation

Explanation: Prorogation not only terminates a sitting but also terminates the session of the House. It is done by the President of India.

Q4. C) Constitution Amendment Bill

Explanation: Article 108 does not permit a joint sitting in the case of a Constitution Amendment Bill. Such a bill must be passed by each House by a special majority.

Q5. B) Adjournment Motion

Explanation: An Adjournment motion is introduced to draw the attention of the House to a definite matter of urgent public importance. It needs the support of 50 members to be admitted and interrupts the normal business of the House.