DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 511

Daily Quiz- 511

GK Bank

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:47 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Q1. According to Article 85 of the Indian Constitution, what is the maximum permissible gap between two consecutive sessions of Parliament?

Advertisement

A. Three months

Advertisement

B. Six months

Advertisement

C. Nine months

D. Twelve months

Advertisement

Q2. Which of the following sessions of the Indian Parliament is NOT explicitly mentioned in the Constitution of India but has evolved through parliamentary convention?A. All of these (Budget, Monsoon, and Winter sessions)

B. Budget Session

C. Monsoon Session

D. Winter Session

Q3. Which of the following actions brings an end to a 'session' of the Parliament, as opposed to simply terminating a 'sitting' of the House?

A) Adjournment

B) Adjournment Sine Die

C) Prorogation

D) Dissolution

Q4.A joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament is called by the President to resolve a deadlock. Which of the following bills CANNOT be referred to a joint sitting of Parliament?

A) Ordinary Bill

B) Financial Bill involving expenditure

C) Constitution Amendment Bill

D) Both (A) and (B)

Q5. Which of the following parliamentary devices is introduced in the Lok Sabha to draw the attention of the House to a definite matter of urgent public importance and needs the support of 50 members to be admitted?

A) Calling Attention Motion

B) Adjournment Motion

C) Censure Motion

D) Zero Hour

Answers and explanations

Q1. B) Six months

Explanation: Article 85(1) mandates that six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session. Thus, Parliament must meet at least twice a year.

Q2. A) All of these (Budget, Monsoon, and Winter sessions)

Explanation: The Constitution of India does not use the terms 'Budget', 'Monsoon', or 'Winter' sessions. It simply specifies that Parliament should meet from time to time. These session names are merely conventions.

Q3. C) Prorogation

Explanation: Prorogation not only terminates a sitting but also terminates the session of the House. It is done by the President of India.

Q4. C) Constitution Amendment Bill

Explanation: Article 108 does not permit a joint sitting in the case of a Constitution Amendment Bill. Such a bill must be passed by each House by a special majority.

Q5. B) Adjournment Motion

Explanation: An Adjournment motion is introduced to draw the attention of the House to a definite matter of urgent public importance. It needs the support of 50 members to be admitted and interrupts the normal business of the House.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts