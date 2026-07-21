Daily Quiz- 512

Q1. Consider the following statements regarding the 'Digital Sansad' app and the 'National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)':

Advertisement

1. NeVA is a Mission Mode Project under the 'Digital India' programme aimed at digitising the legislative functioning of both Parliament and all State Legislatures.

Advertisement

2. The 'Digital Sansad' app is designed specifically for citizens to track parliamentary proceedings, while Members of Parliament (MPs) have a separate, restricted portal for their legislative work.

Advertisement

3. Both NeVA and Digital Sansad are administered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

Advertisement

A) 1 and 2 only

B) 1 only

C) 2 and 3 only

D) 1, 2, and 3

Q2.Regarding recent procedural developments and rules concerning Parliamentary Committees in India, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. The rules have been amended to make it mandatory for all major Government Bills to be referred to a Departmental-Related Standing Committee (DRSC) before being taken up for consideration.

2. The Presiding Officers (Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha) have the authority to alter the jurisdiction or extend the tenure of a DRSC.

3. Parliamentary Committees are strictly prohibited from reviewing the budget demands of ministries during the Parliament's recess.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A) 1 and 2 only

B) 1 and 3 only

C) 2 only

D) 1, 2, and 3

Q3. With reference to the recent reforms of criminal justice laws in India—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—consider the following statements:

1. These legislations were passed after extensive scrutiny by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which recommended several changes to the initial drafts.

2. The new procedural law (BNSS) introduces a provision for the mandatory videography of crime scenes in cases involving serious offenses.

3. The reforms entirely eliminate the colonial-era penal framework without retaining any of the fundamental principles of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A) 1 and 2 only

B) 2 and 3 only

C) 1 and 3 only

D) 1, 2, and 3

Q4.Which of the following statements best describes the new Parliament building's infrastructure regarding Joint Sittings of the two Houses?

A) The Central Hall of the old Parliament building remains the constitutionally designated venue for all joint sittings, now equipped with modern virtual conferencing tools.

B) The Lok Sabha Hall in the new building has a seating capacity of 888 members and is designed to accommodate the combined strength of both Houses during a joint sitting.

C) A separate, dedicated auditorium has been constructed on the Central Vista premises to exclusively host joint sittings without disrupting the daily working of either chamber.

D) Joint sittings are now held digitally through an integrated electronic system, rendering physical joint assemblies in a single chamber obsolete.

Q5. Consider the following statements regarding the procedural and technological reforms introduced in the recent sessions of the Indian Parliament:

1. The submission of notices for Private Members' Bills is now completely digitized, with members required to submit them exclusively through the Digital Sansad portal.

2. The new Parliament building features state-of-the-art desks equipped with biometric voting systems and digital translation facilities, aiming to make the chambers paperless.

3. The 'Guillotine' is a newly introduced procedural reform in the new building to fast-track voting on legislative amendments.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A) 1 and 3 only

B) 1 and 2 only

C) 2 and 3 only

D) 1, 2, and 3

Answers and explanation

1. B) 1 only

Explanation: Statement 1 is correct. NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) is a country-wide project under the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs aimed at making all legislative bodies in India paperless.

Statement 2 is incorrect because the Digital Sansad app serves both MPs and citizens.

Statement 3 is incorrect because NeVA is administered by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and the Digital Sansad app was developed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Q2. C) 2 only

Explanation: Statement 2 is correct. The Presiding Officers of both Houses of Parliament are empowered to constitute, alter the jurisdiction, and extend the tenure of Departmental-Related Standing Committees.

Statement 1 is incorrect as referring bills to committees is discretionary, not mandatory.

Statement 3 is incorrect because the recess period is utilized by DRSCs to examine Demands for Grants in detail.

Q3. A) 1 and 2 only

Explanation: Statements 1 and 2 are correct. The bills were referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which made several key recommendations that were incorporated. The BNSS mandates forensic investigations and videography of crime scenes in serious cases.

Statement 3 is incorrect because while the IPC has been replaced, many of its fundamental legal principles and definitions of core offenses have been retained but reorganized.

Q4. B) The Lok Sabha Hall in the new building has a seating capacity of 888 members and is designed to accommodate the combined strength of both Houses during a joint sitting.

Explanation: The Lok Sabha chamber in the new Parliament building has been meticulously designed with a seating capacity of 888 members. This allows the combined strength of both the Lok Sabha (543 elected members) and the Rajya Sabha (250 elected members) to sit together in the same hall for joint sessions.

5. B) 1 and 2 only

Explanation: Statements 1 and 2 are correct. The legislative process has been largely digitized, with notices for Private Members' Bills and questions shifting to digital formats via the Digital Sansad app. The new building and chambers are equipped with modern digital infrastructure, including biometric voting and digital translation facilities.

Statement 3 is incorrect because the Guillotine is an age-old parliamentary practice, not a new innovation.