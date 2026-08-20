Daily Quiz-538

|Year
|Production of X (in thousands)
|Production of Y (in thousands)
|2021
|40
|60
|2022
|50
|70
|2023
|60
|80
|2024
|80
|90
What is the difference between the total production of item X and item Y over the four years? Conclusions:
Conclusions:
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Q1. A train travels 600 km at a constant speed. If the speed of the train is increased by 10 km/hr, the journey would take 2 hours less. What is the original speed of the train?
A) 40 km/hr
B) 45 km/hr
C) 50 km/hr
D) 55 km/hr
Q2. If August 15, 2024 was a Thursday, what day of the week will August 15, 2027 be?
A) Sunday
B) Monday
C) Tuesday
D) Saturday
Q 3. The following table shows the production of two items X and Y (in thousands) in a factory over four years: