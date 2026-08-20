DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-538

Daily Quiz-538

UPSC CSAT Paper II: Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning practice

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:45 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. A train travels 600 km at a constant speed. If the speed of the train is increased by 10 km/hr, the journey would take 2 hours less. What is the original speed of the train?
A) 40 km/hr
B) 45 km/hr
C) 50 km/hr
D) 55 km/hr

Q2. If  August 15, 2024 was a Thursday, what day of the week will August 15, 2027 be?
A) Sunday
B) Monday
C) Tuesday
D) Saturday

Q 3. The following table shows the production of two items X and Y (in thousands) in a factory over four years:
YearProduction of X (in thousands)Production of Y (in thousands)

20214060

20225070

20236080

20248090

What is the difference between the total production of item X and item Y over the four years?

A) 50,000
B) 70,000
C) 60,000
D) 80,000

Q 4. How many 4-letter words can be formed using the letters of the word 'DELHI' such that each word must contain the letter 'D'? (Repetition is not allowed)
A) 120
B) 48
C) 72
D) 96

Q5. Consider the following statements and conclusions:
Statements:

Advertisement

  1. All teachers are students.
  2. Some students are girls.

    Conclusions:
    I. Some teachers are girls.
    II. All girls are students.Which of the following logically follows?

    A) Only conclusion I follows
    B) Only conclusion II follows
    C) Both I and II follow
    D) Neither I nor II follows

    Advertisement

    Answers and explanations
    1.C) 50 km/hr
    • Explanation: At 50 km/hr, it takes 12 hours to cover 600 km. If the speed is increased by 10 km/hr to 60 km/hr, it takes 10 hours. This is exactly 2 hours less, satisfying the condition.
      2.A) Sunday
      • Explanation: 2024 to 2025 adds 1 odd day. 2025 to 2026 adds 1 odd day. 2026 to 2027 adds 1 odd day. Total odd days = 3. Thursday + 3 days gives Sunday.
        3.B) 70,000
        • Explanation: Correct! The total production of X is 40+50+60+80=230thousand. The total production of Y is60+70+80+90=300 thousand. The difference is300−230 =70 thousand, or 70,000.
          4.D) 96
          • Explanation:  The total number of 4-letter words using 5 letters is 5𝑃4 =120. The total number of 4-letter words without using 'D' (using the remaining 4 letters) is 4𝑃4 =24. Therefore, words containing 'D' = 120−24=96.
            5.D) Neither I nor II follows
            • Explanation: Teachers are entirely within the student circle, but the girl circle only intersects with the student circle. Therefore, girls may or may not be teachers, and not all girls are confirmed to be students.
              Advertisement

              Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

              Advertisement
              Advertisement
              Advertisement
              Advertisement

              THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

              THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

              The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

              Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

              Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
              Designed and developed by : sortd