Daily Quiz- 547

Assertion (A): The coastal strip of the Western Ghats receives heavy orographic rainfall during the summer monsoon, whereas regions immediately east of the Ghats experience prominent rain-shadow conditions.

Reason (R): The Western Ghats stand as a continuous physical barrier that obstructs the moisture-laden Arabian Sea winds, forcing rapid mechanical uplift and subsequent moisture depletion on the leeward side. Q 3. Assertion (A): Core inflation is frequently monitored alongside headline inflation by central banks when evaluating persistent macroeconomic price stability. Reason (R): Core inflation measures price movements in a basket that excludes highly volatile items such as food and energy, thereby reflecting underlying demand-pull pressures more accurately. Q 4. Assertion (A): The Swadeshi and Boycott movement of 1905 transformed the character of the Indian nationalist struggle by expanding mass participation into newer social strata like students, women, and urban workers.

Reason (R): The primary legislative trigger and immediate provocation for launching the Swadeshi movement was the total exclusion of Indian representatives from the Simon Commission. Q 5. Assertion (A): Mangrove ecosystems act as vital natural shields against coastal erosion, high winds, and storm surge devastation during tropical cyclones.

Reason (R): The specialized stilt roots, prop roots, and pneumatophores of mangroves effectively dissipate incoming wave energy and trap intertidal sediment, stabilizing the coastline morphology. Advertisement Answers and explanations Explanation: Article 32 is fundamental because it grants the right to move the Supreme Court for the enforcement of Part III rights, making the guarantee real and robust, which explains why Ambedkar considered it the cornerstone of the entire document. Explanation: The barrier effect of the Western Ghats forces incoming marine air masses to rise and cool adiabatically, causing intense precipitation on the windward side and leaving the leeward side starved of moisture. Explanation: Because food and energy are prone to transient supply shocks (e.g., erratic monsoons or geopolitical oil spikes), removing them isolates the persistent, underlying demand trends that monetary policy can effectively target. Explanation: Assertion (A) accurately highlights how the anti-partition agitation of 1905 galvanized diverse sections of society. However, Reason (R) is false because the 1905 movement was sparked by Lord Curzon's partition of Bengal, not the 1927 Simon Commission. Explanation: The dense, intricate web of above-ground roots creates hydraulic resistance that reduces wave heights and velocities, which directly underpins their ecological function as natural storm buffers. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Classifieds Videos Premium E-Paper Shorts 5.B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). 4.D) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect. 3.C) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). 2.A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

1.B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). D) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct. C) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect. B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). A) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). D) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect. C) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct. B) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). D) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect. C) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). B) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). A) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect. D) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect. C) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct. B) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).