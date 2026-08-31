Daily Quiz- 547

Assertion (A): Article 32 of the Indian Constitution is described by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as the "very soul of the Constitution and the very heart of it."
Reason (R): It provides an effective remedy against the violation of Fundamental Rights by empowering the Supreme Court to issue appropriate writs, and this right of enforcement itself cannot be suspended except as provided under the Constitution during a National Emergency.
Assertion (A): The coastal strip of the Western Ghats receives heavy orographic rainfall during the summer monsoon, whereas regions immediately east of the Ghats experience prominent rain-shadow conditions. Reason (R): Core inflation measures price movements in a basket that excludes highly volatile items such as food and energy, thereby reflecting underlying demand-pull pressures more accurately. Assertion (A): The Swadeshi and Boycott movement of 1905 transformed the character of the Indian nationalist struggle by expanding mass participation into newer social strata like students, women, and urban workers. Assertion (A): Mangrove ecosystems act as vital natural shields against coastal erosion, high winds, and storm surge devastation during tropical cyclones.
Reason (R): The Western Ghats stand as a continuous physical barrier that obstructs the moisture-laden Arabian Sea winds, forcing rapid mechanical uplift and subsequent moisture depletion on the leeward side.
Reason (R): The primary legislative trigger and immediate provocation for launching the Swadeshi movement was the total exclusion of Indian representatives from the Simon Commission.
Reason (R): The specialized stilt roots, prop roots, and pneumatophores of mangroves effectively dissipate incoming wave energy and trap intertidal sediment, stabilizing the coastline morphology.
Answers and explanations
Reason (R): Core inflation measures price movements in a basket that excludes highly volatile items such as food and energy, thereby reflecting underlying demand-pull pressures more accurately. Assertion (A): The Swadeshi and Boycott movement of 1905 transformed the character of the Indian nationalist struggle by expanding mass participation into newer social strata like students, women, and urban workers. Assertion (A): Mangrove ecosystems act as vital natural shields against coastal erosion, high winds, and storm surge devastation during tropical cyclones.
Assertion (A): The Swadeshi and Boycott movement of 1905 transformed the character of the Indian nationalist struggle by expanding mass participation into newer social strata like students, women, and urban workers. Assertion (A): Mangrove ecosystems act as vital natural shields against coastal erosion, high winds, and storm surge devastation during tropical cyclones.
Assertion (A): Mangrove ecosystems act as vital natural shields against coastal erosion, high winds, and storm surge devastation during tropical cyclones.