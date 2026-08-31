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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 547

Daily Quiz- 547

Test of Reasoning

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:30 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Q 1.

Assertion (A): Article 32 of the Indian Constitution is described by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as the "very soul of the Constitution and the very heart of it."
Reason (R): It provides an effective remedy against the violation of Fundamental Rights by empowering the Supreme Court to issue appropriate writs, and this right of enforcement itself cannot be suspended except as provided under the Constitution during a National Emergency.

A) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
C) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.
D) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Q 2.

Assertion (A): The coastal strip of the Western Ghats receives heavy orographic rainfall during the summer monsoon, whereas regions immediately east of the Ghats experience prominent rain-shadow conditions.
Reason (R): The Western Ghats stand as a continuous physical barrier that obstructs the moisture-laden Arabian Sea winds, forcing rapid mechanical uplift and subsequent moisture depletion on the leeward side.

A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
B) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
C) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.
D) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

Q 3.
Assertion (A): Core inflation is frequently monitored alongside headline inflation by central banks when evaluating persistent macroeconomic price stability.

Reason (R): Core inflation measures price movements in a basket that excludes highly volatile items such as food and energy, thereby reflecting underlying demand-pull pressures more accurately.

A) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.
B) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
C) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
D) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

Q 4.

Assertion (A): The Swadeshi and Boycott movement of 1905 transformed the character of the Indian nationalist struggle by expanding mass participation into newer social strata like students, women, and urban workers.
Reason (R): The primary legislative trigger and immediate provocation for launching the Swadeshi movement was the total exclusion of Indian representatives from the Simon Commission.

A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
B) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
C) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.
D) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

Q 5.

Assertion (A): Mangrove ecosystems act as vital natural shields against coastal erosion, high winds, and storm surge devastation during tropical cyclones.
Reason (R): The specialized stilt roots, prop roots, and pneumatophores of mangroves effectively dissipate incoming wave energy and trap intertidal sediment, stabilizing the coastline morphology.

A) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
C) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.
D) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

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Answers and explanations
1.B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
  • Explanation: Article 32 is fundamental because it grants the right to move the Supreme Court for the enforcement of Part III rights, making the guarantee real and robust, which explains why Ambedkar considered it the cornerstone of the entire document.
    2.A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
    • Explanation: The barrier effect of the Western Ghats forces incoming marine air masses to rise and cool adiabatically, causing intense precipitation on the windward side and leaving the leeward side starved of moisture.
      3.C) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
      • Explanation: Because food and energy are prone to transient supply shocks (e.g., erratic monsoons or geopolitical oil spikes), removing them isolates the persistent, underlying demand trends that monetary policy can effectively target.
        4.D) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.
        • Explanation: Assertion (A) accurately highlights how the anti-partition agitation of 1905 galvanized diverse sections of society. However, Reason (R) is false because the 1905 movement was sparked by Lord Curzon's partition of Bengal, not the 1927 Simon Commission.
          5.B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
          • Explanation: The dense, intricate web of above-ground roots creates hydraulic resistance that reduces wave heights and velocities, which directly underpins their ecological function as natural storm buffers.
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