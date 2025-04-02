Daily Quiz-55

Who is the author of the book “Hind Swaraj”?
What is the name of the mission launched by the Indian government to develop rural infrastructure?
Which mountain range runs along the border between France and Spain?
Who is known as the father of genetics?
What was the name of the treaty signed between the British East India Company and the Nawab of Bengal in 1757?
Answers Quiz 54 (April 1)
1. Article 19(1)(a);
2. Jawaharlal Nehru;
3. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN);
4. Treaty of Allahabad;
5. Archimedes
