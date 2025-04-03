DT
Daily Quiz-56

Daily Quiz-56

Build your GK bit by bit
Ivninder Pal Singh
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:55 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
The aerial view of the Great Barrier Reef and the famous heart reef from helicopter
  1. Who is the author of the book “Glimpses of World History”?

  2. Which river flows through the city of Baghdad?

  3. Which mountain range runs along the border between Argentina and Chile?

  4. Who is known as the father of evolution?

  5. What is the largest living structure on Earth?

Answer Quiz 55 (April 2)

1. Mahatma Gandhi;

2. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY);

3. Pyrenees;

4. Gregor Mendel;

5. Treaty of Alinagar

