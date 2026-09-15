DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 562

Daily Quiz- 562

One for the Record

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:26 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. Which of the following geographical features holds the record for the deepest continental depression on Earth's bedrock surface that is not covered by liquid ocean water?
A) Dead Sea, Israel-Jordan
B) Laguna del Carbón, Argentina
C) Denman Glacier subglacial trench, Antarctica
D) Karagiye Depression, Kazakhstan

Q 2. The Cuvette Centrale, recognized globally for holding the world record as the largest tropical peatland complex, is located within which major river basin?
A) Congo Basin
B) Amazon Basin
C) Mekong Basin
D) Orinoco Basin

Q 3. Which massive human-made structure holds the distinction of holding a geodetic world record for shifting Earth's mass enough to measurably lengthen the duration of a single day by a fraction of a microsecond?
A) Hoover Dam, USA
B) Itaipu Dam, Brazil-Paraguay
C) Aswan High Dam, Egypt
D) Three Gorges Dam, China

Q 4. When considering extreme hypersaline environments, which of the following is recognized as the world's saltiest natural water body, surpassing both the Dead Sea and Don Juan Pond?
A) Lake Assal, Djibouti
B) Gaet’ale Pond, Ethiopia
C) Garabogazköl, Turkmenistan
D) Retba Lake, Senegal

Q 5. The European Project for Ice Coring in Antarctica (EPICA) core extracted at Dome C provided a continuous paleoclimatic record of atmospheric greenhouse gases and climate cycles spanning approximately how many years into the past?
A) 120,000 years
B) 400,000 years
C) 800,000 years
D) 2.5 million years

Answers
1.C) Denman Glacier subglacial trench, Antarctica

Advertisement

2.A) Congo Basin

Advertisement

3.D) Three Gorges Dam, China

4.B) Gaet’ale Pond, Ethiopia

Advertisement

5.C) 800,000 years

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd