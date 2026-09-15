Daily Quiz- 562

Q1. Which of the following geographical features holds the record for the deepest continental depression on Earth's bedrock surface that is not covered by liquid ocean water?
A) Dead Sea, Israel-Jordan
B) Laguna del Carbón, Argentina
C) Denman Glacier subglacial trench, Antarctica
D) Karagiye Depression, Kazakhstan
Q 2. The Cuvette Centrale, recognized globally for holding the world record as the largest tropical peatland complex, is located within which major river basin?
A) Congo Basin
B) Amazon Basin
C) Mekong Basin
D) Orinoco Basin
Q 3. Which massive human-made structure holds the distinction of holding a geodetic world record for shifting Earth's mass enough to measurably lengthen the duration of a single day by a fraction of a microsecond?
A) Hoover Dam, USA
B) Itaipu Dam, Brazil-Paraguay
C) Aswan High Dam, Egypt
D) Three Gorges Dam, China
Q 4. When considering extreme hypersaline environments, which of the following is recognized as the world's saltiest natural water body, surpassing both the Dead Sea and Don Juan Pond?
A) Lake Assal, Djibouti
B) Gaet’ale Pond, Ethiopia
C) Garabogazköl, Turkmenistan
D) Retba Lake, Senegal
Q 5. The European Project for Ice Coring in Antarctica (EPICA) core extracted at Dome C provided a continuous paleoclimatic record of atmospheric greenhouse gases and climate cycles spanning approximately how many years into the past?
A) 120,000 years
B) 400,000 years
C) 800,000 years
D) 2.5 million years
Answers
Answers1.C) Denman Glacier subglacial trench, Antarctica
Advertisement2.A) Congo Basin
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4.B) Gaet’ale Pond, Ethiopia
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1.C) Denman Glacier subglacial trench, Antarctica
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2.A) Congo Basin
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3.D) Three Gorges Dam, China
4.B) Gaet’ale Pond, Ethiopia
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5.C) 800,000 years
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