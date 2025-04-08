Daily Quiz-61

The Berlin Wall, which divided East and West Berlin, was erected in which year?
Which strait connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea?
What is the longest mountain range in the world?
The city of____, is located on the Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and forms a natural boundary between Europe and Asia.
What is the longest river in Asia?
Answers Quiz-60
- Sri Gupta,
- 2. William Bentinck,
- 3. Third Battle of Panipat,
- 4. Ptolemaic Kingdom,
- 5. England
