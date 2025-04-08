DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-61

Daily Quiz-61

The right geography
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:44 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A city that straddles two worlds
Advertisement

  1. The Berlin Wall, which divided East and West Berlin, was erected in which year?

  2. Which strait connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea?

  3. What is the longest mountain range in the world?

  4. The city of____, is located on the Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and forms a natural boundary between Europe and Asia.

  5. What is the longest river in Asia?

Answers Quiz-60

  1. Sri Gupta,
  2. 2. William Bentinck,
  3. 3. Third Battle of Panipat,
  4. 4. Ptolemaic Kingdom,
  5. 5. England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper