Daily Quiz- 62

What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Which battle marked the victory of the East India Company over the ruler of Bengal?
The ancient kingdom of _____, located in present-day Pakistan, was known for its university at Taxila.
The first Indian to become a member of the British Parliament was ____, who was elected as a Liberal Party MP for Finsbury Central in 1892.
The Vijayanagara Empire was founded in 1336 by the brothers ____ of the Sangama dynasty.
Answers Quiz 61 (April 8)
- 1961,
- 2. Suez Canal,
- 3. Andes mountain range,
- 4. Istanbul, Turkey,
- 5. Yangtze River
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement