DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 62

Daily Quiz- 62

Science or history — Time to tighten your grip
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:16 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

  1. What is the chemical symbol for gold?

  2. Which battle marked the victory of the East India Company over the ruler of Bengal?

  3. The ancient kingdom of _____, located in present-day Pakistan, was known for its university at Taxila.

  4. The first Indian to become a member of the British Parliament was ____, who was elected as a Liberal Party MP for Finsbury Central in 1892.

  5. The Vijayanagara Empire was founded in 1336 by the brothers ____ of the Sangama dynasty.

Answers Quiz 61 (April 8)

  1. 1961,
  2. 2. Suez Canal,
  3. 3. Andes mountain range,
  4. 4. Istanbul, Turkey,
  5. 5. Yangtze River
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper