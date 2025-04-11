Daily Quiz-64

Beautiful huge statue of Lord Buddha, at Rabangla , Sikkim , India. Surrounded by Himalayan Mountains it is called Buddha Park - a popular tourist attraction.
Who were the first teachers of Buddha after his great renunciation?
Who was the founder of Ajivika sect?
‘Abhidhamma Pitaka’ was written during which Buddhist council?
Who wrote ‘Madhyamika Karika’?
To which tribe did Mahavira belong?
Answers Quiz 63 (April 10)
- Mohenjodaro
- Dholavira
- Pashupati Shiva
- Bead making
- Surkotada
