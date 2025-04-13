Daily Quiz- 66

_____ is widely regarded as the pioneer of the women’s rights movement in India. Along with her husband, she advocated for women’s education and social reform, including the first girls’ school in India.
_____ was an Indian environmentalist and Chipko movement leader. He fought for the preservation of forests in the Himalayas, first as a member of the Chipko movement in the 1970s.
Who was the leader of the tribal rights movement in India?
Which ancient Indian author penned “Rajtarangini”?
Who is the author of “Abhigyan Shakuntalam”?
Answers Quiz-65 (April 12)
- MS Swaminathan
- Lord Louis Mountbatten
- It led to the creation of Bangladesh
- To promote social and economic justice for backward classes
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee
