DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 66

Daily Quiz- 66

Prominent Personalities
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:31 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

  1. _____ is widely regarded as the pioneer of the women’s rights movement in India. Along with her husband, she advocated for women’s education and social reform, including the first girls’ school in India.

  2. _____ was an Indian environmentalist and Chipko movement leader. He fought for the preservation of forests in the Himalayas, first as a member of the Chipko movement in the 1970s.

  3. Who was the leader of the tribal rights movement in India?

  4. Which ancient Indian author penned “Rajtarangini”?

  5. Who is the author of “Abhigyan Shakuntalam”?

Answers Quiz-65 (April 12)

  1. MS Swaminathan
  2. Lord Louis Mountbatten
  3.  It led to the creation of Bangladesh
  4. To promote social and economic justice for backward classes
  5. Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper