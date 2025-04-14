Daily Quiz-67

Our power our planet earth day concept. 3d earth map shapes isolated with trees and water. Happy Earth Day 22, April.
Who wrote “Satyarth Prakash”?
Who was the first Chief Justice of India?
The primary crops grown in the Indus Valley were____.
Which day is observed as Earth Day?
Mount Kanlaon is geologically classified as which volcano?
Answers Quiz-66
1. Savitribai Phule
2. Sunderlal Bahuguna
3. Birsa Munda
4. Kalhana
5. Kalidas
