Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-69

Daily Quiz-69

A date with GK
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:39 PM Apr 16, 2025 IST
  1. In medieval India, the term ‘Amir-i-Chahalgani’ referred to?

  2. With reference to the modern history of India, ‘Damin-i-Koh’ refers to?

  3. Who established the ‘Mahila Seva Mandal’ and ‘Native Female School’ in Pune?

  4. The ‘Doctrine of Proportionality’ is applied by the Judiciary to test?

  5. Which day is celebrated as World Press Freedom Day?

Answer Quiz- 68 (April 15)

  1. May 1
  2. Sarojini Naidu
  3. “Our Power, Our Planet”
  4. Articles 200 and 163
  5. Biomass Mission
