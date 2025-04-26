Daily Quiz-79

- What colour smoke signals no decision on election of a new Pope?
- What is the term for the nine days of mourning after a Pope’s death?
- What is the phrase declared when a Pope is elected?
- Francis has chosen to be buried in St Mary Major Basilica, where his favourite icon of the _____, the Salus Populi Romani, is located.
- Only cardinals under age 80 are eligible and current regulations limit the number of electors to ____.
Answers Quiz 78
- Sede vacante
- Camerlengo
- Sistine
- Eligo in Summum Pontificem
- White
