Daily Quiz-79

Daily Quiz-79

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:01 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  1. What colour smoke signals no decision on election of a new Pope?
  2. What is the term for the nine days of mourning after a Pope’s death?
  3. What is the phrase declared when a Pope is elected?
  4. Francis has chosen to be buried in St Mary Major Basilica, where his favourite icon of the _____, the Salus Populi Romani, is located.
  5. Only cardinals under age 80 are eligible and current regulations limit the number of electors to ____.

Answers Quiz 78

  1. Sede vacante
  2. Camerlengo
  3. Sistine
  4. Eligo in Summum Pontificem
  5. White
