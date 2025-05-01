DT
PT
Daily Quiz-84

Daily Quiz-84

Himachal Pradesh’s dual celebrations quiz
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:27 PM May 01, 2025 IST
Pic credit IStock
  1. On which date is Himachal Pradesh’s Statehood Day celebrated?

  2. In which year did Himachal Pradesh become the 18th state of India?

  3.  April 15 is celebrated as ...... in Himachal Pradesh?

  4. How many princely states were merged to form Himachal Pradesh in 1948?

  5. Himachal Pradesh was initially formed as a ___ Province within the Indian Union in 1948. This was followed by its status as a Part C state in 1951.

Answers Quiz 83 (April 30)

1. Trade-in

2. 15%

3. 2000

4. 15,000

5. Trade war

