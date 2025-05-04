Daily Quiz-87

What is the term for a quake caused when one plate slides under another?
What layer of Earth do tectonic plates belong to?
The term for the build-up of force before an earthquake is ____. This refers to the accumulated pressure and deformation within the Earth's crust that results from the movement of tectonic plates.
Oceanic and continental plates meet at convergent plate boundaries, specifically in ___ zones.
___ (destructive boundaries or active margins) occur where two plates slide toward each other to form either a subduction zone (one plate moving underneath the other) or a continental collision.
Answers Quiz 86 (May 3)
- Indian plate and the Eurasian plate,
- Sagaing Fault,
- Strike-slip faulting,
- Naypyidaw,
- 1956
