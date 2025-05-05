DT
PT
Daily Quiz-88

Daily Quiz-88

Quiz on Crimea and its history
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:03 PM May 05, 2025 IST
Crimea political map. Peninsula in Eastern Europe on the northern coast of the Black Sea, with disputed status. Controlled and governed by Russia, internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.
  1. Which country seized Crimea in 2014?
  2. Who was the ruler during Crimea’s absorption into the Russian Empire in 1783?
  3. Which empire opposed Russia in the Crimean War?
  4. Which two Western countries supported the Ottomans?
  5. In 1944, Crimean Tatars were deported from the Crimean Peninsula as a result of state-organised and forcible action, ordered by then Soviet leader ____.

Answers Quiz 87 (May 4):

1. Subduction,

2. Lithosphere,

3. Stress or strain,

4. Subduction zones,

5. Convergent boundaries

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

