History

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Dara Shikoh, eldest son of Emperor Shah Jahan, spent the 1630s and 1640s being groomed as heir apparent, holding governorships at Allahabad, Multan and Gujarat along the way. Things fell apart when Shah Jahan fell seriously ill in September 1657 and a war of succession broke out among his four sons: Dara, Aurangzeb, Shuja and Murad. Dara lost the battles that decided it, at Samugarh in 1658 and Deorai in 1659, fled toward Sindh, and was handed over to Aurangzeb by an Afghan chieftain named Malik Jiwan in June 1659. He was paraded through Delhi in chains, tried by a panel of clerics on a charge of apostasy, and put to death on the night of 30 August 1659.

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Why It Is Important

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Dara Shikoh was an unusual kind of claimant to a throne. He studied Sufism and Vedanta seriously enough to translate the Upanishads into Persian (Sirr-i-Akbar) and to write Majma-ul-Bahrain, a book making the case for common ground between Islamic mysticism and Hindu philosophy. When he lost, that outlook lost with him, and the throne went to Aurangzeb, a far more orthodox and centralising ruler.

Significance

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Historians generally read this succession war as the moment Mughal India turned away from the religious accommodation Akbar had built a century before. Aurangzeb's reign ran close to fifty years and came with heavy military commitments in the Deccan and growing fiscal strain, both of which contributed to the empire's later unravelling. Whether things would have gone differently under Dara is genuinely disputed among historians, not a settled question with an obvious answer.

Key Points of Relevance from UPSC Angle

Aspect Detail Battle of Samugarh 1658, Dara defeated by Aurangzeb Key text Majma-ul-Bahrain Charge against Dara Apostasy Successor Aurangzeb (r. 1658–1707)

GS I questions here tend to sit at the intersection of medieval Indian history and syncretic traditions, and Art & Culture sometimes draws on his Persian translations of Sanskrit texts. It's also a natural setup for questions comparing Mughal religious policy across Akbar, Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb.

Expected UPSC Questions

(Prelims) Which of the following works was authored by Dara Shikoh?

(a) Ain-i-Akbari (b) Majma-ul-Bahrain (c) Tuzuk-i-Jahangiri (d) Fatawa-i-Alamgiri

Answer: (b)

(Mains) Discuss the significance of Dara Shikoh's intellectual contributions in the context of the Mughal syncretic tradition.

Key Words

Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb, Shah Jahan, Mughal war of succession, Samugarh, Majma-ul-Bahrain, Sufism, Vedanta, syncretism, Deccan policy