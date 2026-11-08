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Home / Exam Mentor / Demonetisation, 2016: The night India’s currency changed

Demonetisation, 2016: The night India’s currency changed

This Day in History ( November 8)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:50 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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 History

On the evening of  November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that existing ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes would cease to be legal tender from midnight, instantly withdrawing 86 per cent of India’s currency by value from circulation.

 What it is

The measure sought to curb black money, counterfeit currency, corruption, and terror financing, while accelerating formalisation and digital payments. Citizens were given a limited window to deposit or exchange old notes at banks under strict withdrawal limits. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) managed the unprecedented operational task of mopping up old notes and injecting new ₹500 and ₹2,000 banknotes into a cash-dependent economy.

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Significance

While the policy triggered acute short-term cash shortages that disrupted agriculture, informal labour, and small businesses, its longer-term outcomes proved complex. Official RBI data later showed that 99.3 percent of the demonetised currency returned to the banking system, demonstrating that unaccounted wealth was largely held in assets other than cash. However, the move provided a significant structural push to digital transactions and broadened the formal tax base.

UPSC relevance

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The topic intersects with monetary policy, central banking autonomy under the RBI Act, the dynamics of the informal economy, digital public infrastructure, and public policy evaluation.

What questions can be expected?

  • Prelims Question: Consider the following statements regarding the Reserve Bank of India and currency management in India:
    1. The power to withdraw legal tender status from any series of banknotes is vested directly in the Central Board of the RBI under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
    2. Demonetisation directly alters the fiscal deficit of the Union Government through immediate tax collections. Which of the statements given above is/are correct?
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      (a) 1 only

      (b) 2 only

      (c) Both 1 and 2

      (d) Neither 1 nor 2

  • Mains Question: Evaluate the economic and administrative challenges associated with implementing major monetary policy decisions in a cash-dependent economy.
  1. Key Words

Legal tender, Reserve Bank of India, currency management, informal economy, digital transactions, black money, monetary policy, financial formalisation.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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