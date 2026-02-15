From UPI to DigiLocker, India’s 'Digital Stack' is redefining global governance through financial inclusion and democratic technology
The concept
Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) refers to a set of shared digital systems that are secure, interoperable and built on open standards to deliver public and private services at a societal scale. India’s model, often called the India Stack, consists of three functional layers: identity (Aadhaar), payments (UPI) and data exchange (DigiLocker).
Why it matters
Financial inclusion: UPI has revolutionised the informal economy, allowing the smallest street vendors to accept digital payments, while Jan Dhan accounts ensure direct benefit transfers (DBT) without leakages.
Efficiency and transparency: By removing intermediaries, DPI has saved the Indian exchequer billions of dollars in "ghost" beneficiaries and administrative overheads.
Global soft power: India is now sharing its DPI "Lego blocks" with the Global South (e.g., Singapore, UAE, France and African nations), positioning itself as a leader in "Digital Diplomacy."
Key challenges
Data privacy: Ensuring robust protection against data breaches and unauthorised surveillance remains a critical legislative and technical hurdle.
Digital divide: While urban penetration is high, ensuring stable connectivity and digital literacy in deep rural pockets is essential for equitable growth.
Way forward
The focus must now shift toward "DPI 2.0," integrating Artificial Intelligence (Bhashini) to break language barriers and expanding the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to democratise e-commerce for small businesses.
Final outlook
DPI is not just a technological achievement but a social equaliser that empowers every citizen. As India exports this "public good" model, it sets a global benchmark for building inclusive, transparent and resilient digital societies.
