DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Digital Public Infrastructure

Digital Public Infrastructure

Info Nugget

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:29 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

From UPI to DigiLocker, India’s 'Digital Stack' is redefining global governance through financial inclusion and democratic technology

​The concept
​Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) refers to a set of shared digital systems that are secure, interoperable and built on open standards to deliver public and private services at a societal scale. India’s model, often called the India Stack, consists of three functional layers: identity (Aadhaar), payments (UPI) and data exchange (DigiLocker).
​Why it matters
​Financial inclusion: UPI has revolutionised the informal economy, allowing the smallest street vendors to accept digital payments, while Jan Dhan accounts ensure direct benefit transfers (DBT) without leakages.
​Efficiency and transparency: By removing intermediaries, DPI has saved the Indian exchequer billions of dollars in "ghost" beneficiaries and administrative overheads.
​Global soft power: India is now sharing its DPI "Lego blocks" with the Global South (e.g., Singapore, UAE, France and African nations), positioning itself as a leader in "Digital Diplomacy."
​Key challenges
​Data privacy: Ensuring robust protection against data breaches and unauthorised surveillance remains a critical legislative and technical hurdle.
​Digital divide: While urban penetration is high, ensuring stable connectivity and digital literacy in deep rural pockets is essential for equitable growth.
Way forward
​The focus must now shift toward "DPI 2.0," integrating Artificial Intelligence (Bhashini) to break language barriers and expanding the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to democratise e-commerce for small businesses.
​Final outlook
​DPI is not just a technological achievement but a social equaliser that empowers every citizen. As India exports this "public good" model, it sets a global benchmark for building inclusive, transparent and resilient digital societies.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts