From UPI to DigiLocker, India’s 'Digital Stack' is redefining global governance through financial inclusion and democratic technology

​The concept

​Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) refers to a set of shared digital systems that are secure, interoperable and built on open standards to deliver public and private services at a societal scale. India’s model, often called the India Stack, consists of three functional layers: identity (Aadhaar), payments (UPI) and data exchange (DigiLocker).

​Why it matters

​Financial inclusion: UPI has revolutionised the informal economy, allowing the smallest street vendors to accept digital payments, while Jan Dhan accounts ensure direct benefit transfers (DBT) without leakages.

​Efficiency and transparency: By removing intermediaries, DPI has saved the Indian exchequer billions of dollars in "ghost" beneficiaries and administrative overheads.

​Global soft power: India is now sharing its DPI "Lego blocks" with the Global South (e.g., Singapore, UAE, France and African nations), positioning itself as a leader in "Digital Diplomacy."

​Key challenges

​Data privacy: Ensuring robust protection against data breaches and unauthorised surveillance remains a critical legislative and technical hurdle.

​Digital divide: While urban penetration is high, ensuring stable connectivity and digital literacy in deep rural pockets is essential for equitable growth.

​ Way forward

​The focus must now shift toward "DPI 2.0," integrating Artificial Intelligence (Bhashini) to break language barriers and expanding the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to democratise e-commerce for small businesses.

​Final outlook

​DPI is not just a technological achievement but a social equaliser that empowers every citizen. As India exports this "public good" model, it sets a global benchmark for building inclusive, transparent and resilient digital societies.