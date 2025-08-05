DT
Home / Exam Mentor / Dogs of the sun: Uncovering the mystery of parhelion

Dogs of the sun: Uncovering the mystery of parhelion

InfoNugget: Usually appear when the Sun is low on the horizon
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:30 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
Sun dogs are most visible in cold regions or during winter, but can occur anywhere if conditions are right. istock
Sun dogs, also known as parhelia, are an optical atmospheric phenomenon where bright spots of light appear on either side of the Sun, often forming a halo.

What causes sun dogs?

  • Caused by the refraction of sunlight through hexagonal ice crystals in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds high in the atmosphere.
  • Usually appear when the Sun is low on the horizon.
  • They often form at 22 degrees to the left and right of the Sun.

Where & when seen?

  • Most visible in cold regions or during winter, but can occur anywhere if conditions are right.
  • Common in polar and mid-latitude regions.

Relevance for UPSC (Prelims + Mains)

AspectDetails
GS PaperGS-I (Geography – Climatology), GS-III (Environment)
TopicAtmospheric phenomena, Optical effects
Why important?Questions on natural phenomena like halos, mirages, auroras or sun dogs are popular in Prelims
Possible linkagesClimate types, high-altitude clouds, ice crystal formation

Sample UPSC Prelims MCQ

  1. The phenomenon of “Sun Dogs” is associated with:
  2. Volcanic eruptions
  3. Ice crystal refraction in the atmosphere
  4. Magnetic storms in the ionosphere
  5. Solar flares from the Sun

Answer: B) Ice crystal refraction in the atmosphere

