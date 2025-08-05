Dogs of the sun: Uncovering the mystery of parhelion
InfoNugget: Usually appear when the Sun is low on the horizon
Sun dogs are most visible in cold regions or during winter, but can occur anywhere if conditions are right. istock
Advertisement
Sun dogs, also known as parhelia, are an optical atmospheric phenomenon where bright spots of light appear on either side of the Sun, often forming a halo.
Advertisement
What causes sun dogs?
- Caused by the refraction of sunlight through hexagonal ice crystals in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds high in the atmosphere.
- Usually appear when the Sun is low on the horizon.
- They often form at 22 degrees to the left and right of the Sun.
Where & when seen?
Advertisement
- Most visible in cold regions or during winter, but can occur anywhere if conditions are right.
- Common in polar and mid-latitude regions.
Relevance for UPSC (Prelims + Mains)
|Aspect
|Details
|GS Paper
|GS-I (Geography – Climatology), GS-III (Environment)
|Topic
|Atmospheric phenomena, Optical effects
|Why important?
|Questions on natural phenomena like halos, mirages, auroras or sun dogs are popular in Prelims
|Possible linkages
|Climate types, high-altitude clouds, ice crystal formation
Sample UPSC Prelims MCQ
Advertisement
- The phenomenon of “Sun Dogs” is associated with:
- Volcanic eruptions
- Ice crystal refraction in the atmosphere
- Magnetic storms in the ionosphere
- Solar flares from the Sun
Answer: B) Ice crystal refraction in the atmosphere
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement