El Alamein: The battle that turned the tide in North Africa

On the night of October 23, 1942, more than 800 guns opened fire near El Alamein, close to Egypt’s western frontier. The attack began the Second Battle of El Alamein, fought between Bernard Montgomery’s British Eighth Army and Erwin Rommel’s German-Italian Panzerarmee.

Why Egypt mattered

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The battle was fought for control of Egypt, the Suez Canal and Mediterranean supply routes. An Axis breakthrough could have endangered Allied access to the Middle East, its oil routes and the sea lanes linking Europe, Africa and Asia. The desert battlefield was therefore shaped less by territory alone than by logistics: fuel, tanks, ammunition, transport and air cover.

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Logistics decided the fight

Rommel’s force was short of fuel and supplies, while the Allies received growing quantities of equipment, including American Sherman tanks. Montgomery combined artillery, infantry, armour and air power in a set-piece assault. Axis minefields and anti-tank defences slowed the advance, but their supply shortage became decisive.

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Outcome

By early November, Rommel’s army was exhausted and short of petrol. Allied forces broke through, and Axis troops began retreating westwards towards Tunisia. The battle ended the long struggle for the Western Desert and shifted momentum in North Africa to the Allies.

Placing it in context

El Alamein was a major Allied victory, but it did not by itself decide the Second World War. It mattered alongside the Anglo-American landings in North-west Africa, the Soviet resistance at Stalingrad and the wider Allied war effort. Its lesson is narrower but enduring: in modern war, industrial capacity and supply chains can matter as much as battlefield manoeuvre.

UPSC relevance

The battle connects the Second World War, military geography, strategic logistics, maritime routes and the Mediterranean–Suez axis. It is useful for understanding how resources and geography shape military outcomes.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements regarding the Second Battle of El Alamein:

It began in October 1942. Bernard Montgomery commanded the British Eighth Army. The Axis defeat was influenced by shortages of fuel and supplies.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “In modern warfare, logistics often determines strategic outcomes.” Examine with reference to the North African campaign.

Key Words

Second Battle of El Alamein; Bernard Montgomery; Erwin Rommel; Eighth Army; North African campaign; logistics; Suez Canal; Mediterranean routes; Axis supply crisis.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi