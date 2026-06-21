Ethical Depth in Essays: Integrating Values, Thinkers, and Moral Reasoning

The question to be asked is, if it is mandatory for every essay to have an ethical aspect or a moral standpoint. The answer to which is obvious — not mandatory but is a recurrent aspect that engages the aspirant and allows them to display a whole range of arguments, as also their ability to view a topic holistically and, discuss it threadbare.

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So, while engaging with such themes the task is to make the attempt sound less artificially imposed and more as a natural corollary of the discussion emerging from the text. And for this to be achieved, ethics need to be anchored to the topic naturally.

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The first step

The first step is to identify the ethical dimension inherent in the essay topic (e.g., justice in “Equality vs. Equity”, duty in “Technology and Human Values”). Goes without saying that adding thoughts of great thinkers is a good idea, however, avoid listing names arbitrarily; instead, it would be worth one’s while to question, which thinker’s idea directly illuminates this issue?

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A fit start would be to incorporate thinkers and philosophers’ quotes, more naturally in the text and not as embellishments. The philosophies then become a lens to view the world and not the anchors to the entire essay. Doing this would help retain the authenticity and ownership of your ideas.

So for instance, if the topic is technology versus human values, then merely saying ‘great philosophers have believed in truth and equality which is countered by the skewed statistics of technology usage’, would be a weak argument. A strong one would sound something like this:

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‘The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence raises a fundamental question, which is, “should efficiency override human dignity?” While technology can improve productivity, its ultimate purpose must remain the enhancement of human well-being. The debate is therefore not merely technological but ethical.

Better than saying ‘Kant said universal laws govern human actions’, it would be more palatable to write,

"actions are considered morally correct in his view, if they align with universal rules and duty, rather than being judged by their consequences."

Use local context

Lastly, a point to remember while giving examples and sharing thoughts of philosophers is to, as far as possible, share contemporary Indian examples steeped in the local context, with global and/or national implications.

Mindful brainstorming

The second aspect of a thoughtful reflection on a topic is dexterously weaving constitutional values into moral reasoning. This practice mandates a mindful brainstorming and mapping ideas before delving into enumerating them. Thus, a thumb rule to follow would be to link justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, integrity, and human dignity, the values mentioned in the Preamble to real governance or social dilemmas.

Such an approach will help you encase constitutional values as not only abstract guidelines but rather as concrete plan of action and form solid ground for pragmatic course of principles that guide actions.

Deliberating upon relevant moral dilemmas

Another way of extending arguments and building on premise is deliberating upon relevant moral dilemmas, as the case may be, in each essay. Pivoting the arguments in concepts such as, efficiency vs. fairness, security vs. liberty and such like, will create depth and gravitas in the text, and skirt surface level arguments. Cogent arguments, backed with examples, following a simple pyramid structure of argument, reason and example, will help in enhancing clarity and coherence of the text. This structure could also be read as a three step model of identifying the dilemma, chalking out who the stakeholders would be, weighing approaches and then justifying your choice using ethical principles .

The underlying principle remains constant in such an approach to essay writing- avoiding an artificial imposition of a line of thought. Therefore, before quoting or adding a value, ask yourself, ‘Does this strengthen my argument, or just sound impressive?’ If the co-relation isn’t clear to you, it won’t be so to the examiner, thus it needs to be weeded out as, the implicit ethical argument should emerge from your reflective reasoning and not a display of artifice.