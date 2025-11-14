Exercise Maru Jwala: Southern Command showcases combat readiness in Jaisalmer

The Indian Army’s Southern Command successfully concluded ‘Exercise Maru Jwala’ in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking the culmination of a two-month-long operational cycle under the tri-services ‘Exercise Trishul’. The drill demonstrated high levels of combat readiness, inter-service coordination and technological integration among elite Army formations.

About the exercise

‘Exercise Maru Jwala’ formed the final phase of the broader ‘Exercise Trishul’, which involves the coordinated participation of the Army, Navy and Air Force. It aimed to validate integrated battle drills, synergy among different combat units and the employment of modern warfare systems in desert terrain.

Key participants

The exercise involved crucial formations of the Southern Command, including the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, its Shahbaz Division (Rapid Unit), the Aviation Brigade, the Electronic Warfare Brigade and Para-Special Forces Battalions. The 7th Para Battalion and Airborne Battalion acted as the pathfinders in the final strategic phase.

Leadership and highlights

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, described Maru Jwala as a critical phase of Exercise Trishul, highlighting the dedication and operational excellence displayed by participating troops. He emphasised the successful integration of next-generation equipment and praised the Sudarshan Chakra Corps for its sustained training efforts and high standards of preparedness.

Significance

The exercise reaffirms the Indian Army’s capability to operate jointly across services, adapt to emerging technologies and maintain combat efficiency in desert warfare environments, strengthening India’s overall defence readiness.