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Home / Exam Mentor / Feroz Shah Kotla: When India's Revolutionaries Became Socialist

Feroz Shah Kotla: When India's Revolutionaries Became Socialist

This Day in History (September 9)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:15 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Ashoka Pillar, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, India
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History

In the late summer of 1928 (8-9 September), a group of young revolutionaries met at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi to reorganise the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) as the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). The HRA had already carried out dramatic actions, most notably the Kakori train robbery in 1925, followed by brutal repression including executions and long imprisonments.

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What it is

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The addition of "Socialist" to the organisation's name was deliberate. Key figures like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad were influenced by global currents: the Russian Revolution, socialist ideas circulating in Europe, and growing awareness of class exploitation in India. They began to argue that freedom from the British would mean little if it left landlords and capitalists in control.

This ideological turn shaped later HSRA actions: the Assembly bombing in 1929, propaganda through pamphlets and trials, and attempts to link revolutionary activity with mass movements. The focus expanded from attacking symbols of British power to articulating an alternative social vision.

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Significance

Feroz Shah Kotla reflected a move towards collective, ideologically driven leadership, rather than isolated acts of heroism. For UPSC, this shows that revolutionary nationalism was not monolithic, but diverse and evolving, often in dialogue—and tension—with Gandhian mass politics. It marks a critical moment when revolutionary thought incorporated socio-economic emancipation alongside political independence.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

AspectKey takeaway
BackgroundHRA, Kakori 1925, repression
Turning pointFeroz Shah Kotla meeting, 1928; HRA → HSRA
SignificanceAddition of "Socialist"; shift to socio-economic vision
UPSC linkRevolutionary nationalism, socialism, Bhagat Singh, freedom struggle (GS I)

What questions one can expect from this topic

Prelims (MCQ)

Consider the following statements:

  1. The Hindustan Republican Association was reorganised as the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association in 1928.
  2. The Feroz Shah Kotla meeting was primarily aimed at planning the Kakori train robbery.
  3. Bhagat Singh played a key role in the ideological shift towards socialism in the HSRA.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

  1. "The transformation from HRA to HSRA reflects the growing influence of socialist ideas on revolutionary nationalism." Discuss.
  2. Compare the methods and goals of revolutionary nationalists with those of the Gandhian mass movement in the late 1920s and 1930s.

Keywords

Feroz Shah Kotla; HRA; HSRA; Kakori conspiracy; Bhagat Singh; Chandrashekhar Azad; revolutionary nationalism; socialism; 1928 meeting; freedom struggle; ideological shift; GS I modern India.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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