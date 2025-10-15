Fighting air pollution: GRAP’s multi-stage approach

Delhi's air quality solution: GRAP's graded response

What:

A set of emergency measures implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR) to tackle air pollution, especially during winter months.

When:

Approved in 2016 by the Supreme Court of India, based on recommendations of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA); now enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Where:

Applies to Delhi-NCR region.

Why:

To ensure predefined, escalating actions are taken as air quality worsens, preventing sudden spikes in pollution.

How (action stages):

Based on the Air Quality Index (AQI):

• Stage I (Poor: 201-300): Ban on waste burning, dust control measures.

• Stage II (Very poor: 301-400): Restrict diesel generator sets, enhance parking fees.

• Stage III (Severe: 401-450): Ban on construction activities (except essential projects).

• Stage IV (Severe+ /Emergency: >450): Ban on entry of trucks, halt construction and industrial activities, close schools if required.

Significance:

• Ensures graded, coordinated, time-bound response by multiple agencies.

• Aims to reduce exposure and emissions during pollution peaks.

UPSC tip:

GRAP = “Preventive + Responsive” pollution control framework; linked to CAQM Act, 2021 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.