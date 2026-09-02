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Home / Exam Mentor / Formation of the interim Government of India (1946)

Formation of the interim Government of India (1946)

This Day in History (September 2)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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History

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The Cabinet Mission of 1946 had laid out a plan for transferring power: a Constituent Assembly, and alongside it an interim national government drawn from elected members of the provincial assemblies. Congress won a clear majority in the Constituent Assembly elections. When Congress and the League couldn't agree on how to form the Cabinet, Viceroy Lord Wavell simply asked Jawaharlal Nehru to put a government together. The Interim Government of India was sworn in on 2 September 1946, without the Muslim League at first.

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Why it is important

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Nehru held the title of Vice-President of the Viceroy's Executive Council, which in practice made him India's prime minister. The League, still smarting from being left out and having launched Direct Action Day on 16 August 1946 in protest, joined that October and took charge of key portfolios, Finance among them, under Liaquat Ali Khan. The two sides never really trusted each other once inside government, and the League used its position, Liaquat Ali Khan's 1947 budget being the clearest example, to slow down Congress's own agenda.

Significance

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This marked the first real handover of executive responsibility to Indians under British paramountcy. How badly it functioned, with Congress and League ministers pulling in opposite directions, made the case for governing a united India harder to sustain and pushed things further toward Partition. It sat right before the actual transfer of power in August 1947, making it a kind of bridge between colonial rule and independence.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

AspectDetail
BasisCabinet Mission Plan, 1946
Formed2 September 1946
HeadJawaharlal Nehru (Vice-President, Executive Council)
Muslim League entryOctober 1946
ViceroyLord Wavell

Relevant to GS I on transfer of power, the 1946–47 negotiations and the run-up to Partition.

Expected UPSC questions

  1. (Prelims) The Interim Government of India in 1946 was formed on the basis of the recommendations of:

    (a) Simon Commission

    (b) Cripps Mission

    (c) Cabinet Mission

    (d) Mountbatten Plan

  2. (Mains) Analyse how the functioning of the Interim Government of 1946 reflected the growing Congress–League divide and hastened the process of Partition.

Keywords

Interim Government, Cabinet Mission, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lord Wavell, Muslim League, Direct Action Day, Liaquat Ali Khan, transfer of power, Constituent Assembly, Partition

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